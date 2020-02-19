Artwork from three Triad students is on display on 15 signal boxes in downtown Greensboro. A joint project between Downtown Greensboro Inc., SynerG and the Downtown Residents’ Association aims to add beauty to the center city and showcase talented students, according to a news release. The final project will include 20 boxes and five student artists, according to DGI.
