North Carolina has eased restrictions, and more businesses are opening up. And let’s face it, we really need a trip to the salon. Or we really miss being in church.
But what’s the risk now of going out in public? The coronavirus is still out there, and the infection rate is still growing.
So how do you decide how safe is it to go someplace?
Here’s a handy list compiled by Mlive.com that ranks places and activities by the degree of risk.
Factors taken into consideration:
1. Outdoors vs. indoors: Outdoors is considered safer. The virus is less
concentrated and doesn’t get recirculated like indoor air.
2. Proximity to others: Activities that limit social distancing are riskier.
3. Exposure time: How long will you be in the proximity of others?
4. Compliance: Will you or others be able to practice social distancing?
5. Vocal activities: Venues that encourage singing (concert, church), yelling (sports stadium), or breathing hard (working out/playing sports in a gym) will increase respiratory secretions which raises exposure risk.
Spin the dial on your activity
Risks are ranked from 1 (not very risky) to 10 (risky). You can mitigate your risk for each activity by wearing a mask, not touching your face, washing your hands and social distancing.
Source: MLive averaging of four experts’ responses: Dr. Matthew Sims, Beaumont Health director of infectious disease research; Dr. Dennis Cunningham, McLaren Health Care medical director for infection prevention; Dr. Mimi Emig, retired infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health; Dr. Nasir Husain, Henry Ford Macomb medical director for infection prevention
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.