GREENSBORO — How many descriptive elements do police need to stop a suspect?
More than just the person's race, one City Council member said Thursday.
Police procedures across the country are under intense scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. And Thursday, the policies of the Greensboro Police Department were discussed during a work session conducted by council members.
In particular, Councilman Justin Outling said that the department needs to take a closer look at the factors that go into why officers stop a suspect, including the use of race as a defining factor.
As an example, he pointed to a recent incident in May. When a 16-year-old black youth was stopped by police on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, race was one of a variety of elements provided by a 911 caller.
Police were told to look for a person who had reportedly been walking on Battleground Avenue with a toy gun. The 911 caller said the person was wearing a black t-shirt with red writing, blue jeans and was Hispanic or "dark-skinned."
The only description that fit the teen, Outling said, was that he was "dark-skinned."
The teen, the son of a local lawyer, was running on the greenway and, according to Outling and police, bore no other similarity to the person described.
In the end, police stopped the wrong person.
"It's not a matter of eyewitness identification," Outling said. "The issue is making sure it doesn't unduly rely on a singular thing ... which is the color of their skin."
Assistant City Manager Trey Davis, who oversees the police department, said 911 dispatchers now ask more questions when getting information from callers. The goal, he said, is to get the broadest description possible before police head onto the street.
That didn't satisfy Outling, who feels that the city needs to hold officers to more precise standards before stopping someone they want to question.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said that police often stop people because they are black, whether they have committed crimes or not. She added that this incident might have gone unnoticed had the teen not been the son of an attorney.
Other council members used the work session as an opportunity to tell Davis and Police Chief Brian James that the department was not providing the data they need to make policy decisions.
It was a busy day for James and Davis, who also participated in a videoconference hosted by the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission, which is appointed by the City Council to review complaints about law enforcement.
More than 250 people joined what had been billed as a virtual town hall hosted by the group. Participants used the event to ask scores of questions, a few of which James had time to answer, including his policies on the use of deadly force and how he will respond to community concerns in the future.
But many participants at Thursday night's virtual meeting were surprised when Jaye Webb, who chairs the advisory commission, ended the event after 40 minutes with little explanation.
