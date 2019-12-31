Lareeca Dearmon embraces her mother, Trina Cole (right) as they joined the Mothers Against Gun Violence in a candlelight vigil at the Greensboro Police Department on Oct. 3, 2019, drawing attention to the fact that the children being killed are more than just numbers. They were mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles. In Dearmon's case, she lost a younger brother and a younger cousin in a home invasion that took place about a month earlier.
