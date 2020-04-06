The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 2,870 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's up 11 percent since Sunday and 37 percent since Friday. COVID-19 cases have been reported in 89 of the state's 100 counties.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 104 reported cases of the coronavirus — an increase of 32 percent since Friday, according to the official state count. Elsewhere, Forsyth County has 94 reported cases and two deaths. Davidson (63), Randolph (33) and Alamance (18) have reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Deaths: 33 statewide, according to state health officials, which is in an increase of two from Sunday and 14 from Friday. That number includes three people in Guilford County and one each in Forsyth and Rockingham counties.
Hospitalizations: 270 people are currently hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
Across N.C.: Mecklenburg County continues to be the N.C. county hit hardest by the coronavirus. The county that includes Charlotte has reported 733 cases and four deaths, according to state health officials.
Across the U.S.: As of Sunday, there have been 304,826 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number represents a 43 percent increase since Thursday. Cases have been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas and the U.S. Virgin Islands) The U.S. has seen 7,616 related deaths as of Sunday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Update, 12:30 p.m. Monday: Guilford County said on its Facebook page that the county has 104 reported cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths.
