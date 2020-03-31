The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina:
Number of N.C. cases: 1,498 statewide as of 9 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of nearly 15% since Monday.
At least two N.C. media outlets are keeping unofficial tallies that include the official state numbers plus coronavirus cases reported by local county health departments.
As of 11:45 a.m. today, the News & Observer of Raleigh has counted at least 1,512 cases. Raleigh TV station WRAL has counted 1,502 cases statewide.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 50 reported cases, according to state health officials. That's up from 44 on Monday. Guilford's total is fourth in the state behind Mecklenburg (420), Wake (186) and Durham (122) counties.
Forsyth County has reported 42 cases of coronavirus.
Deaths and hospitalizations: Eight people have died from coronavirus complications, according to state health officials. DHHS says 157 people are currently hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19.
One of the fatalities is a Forsyth County resident. County health officials said the person was in their early 90s and had several underlying but undisclosed health conditions.
Demographics: Forty-three percent of N.C. people with coronavirus are between ages 25 and 49. That's the largest of the five age bands measured by state health officials. Seventy-five percent of all N.C. coronavirus deaths have occurred in people 65 and older.
The latest in North Carolina: A statewide stay-at-home order took effect at 5 p.m. Monday. It's expected to remain in place through at least April 29.
An amended Guilford County order took effect at 7 p.m. Monday. Click here to read more about the Guilford order guidance.
So with almost 11million people in NC AND 19 deaths what are the odds ?.this is not the truth why believe any of this?
