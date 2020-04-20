178731196
robertsrob

The 15 traditional Guilford County high schools will honor the Class of 2020 at 8:20 p.m. today by turning on the lights in their football stadiums, Guilford County Schools announced this evening

The stadium lights will stay on for 20 minutes, the news release said. The lights at High Point's Simeon Stadium will honor both Andrews and High Point Central high schools.

The district is also asks GCS families to turn on their porch lights in solidarity with the Class of 2020, the release said.

