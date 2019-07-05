A High Point man and longtime civil rights activist was honored Thursday in President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech in the nation’s capital.
Trump commended Clarence Henderson, 77, for his role in the famous 1960 sit-in at Woolworth’s “whites only” lunch counter in downtown Greensboro to protest segregation.
“Clarence Henderson was 18 years old when he took his place in history. Six decades later he is here tonight in his seat of honor,” Trump said in his speech. “Clarence, thank you for making this country a much better place.”
Henderson, who was at the rainy celebration in Washington, said he appreciated Trump’s recognition.
The White House had called to invite him to attend the event, “A Salute to America,” which included a parade, fireworks, a show of military aircraft and Trump’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
“Anything I’ve done in my life I’ve never done it for recognition. I’ve done it because I thought it needed to be done,” Henderson said. “It was a great honor to be asked to come up and be recognized.”
He was a student at N.C. A&T in Greensboro when he joined the original four lunch counter protesters — A&T students who would become known as the Greensboro Four — on the second day of the sit-in, which began Feb. 1, 1960.
He said his friend and one of the Greensboro Four, Ezell Blair Jr. (now known as Jibreel Khazan), whom he had known since first grade, asked him to participate in the fight against racial segregation — enforced by Jim Crow laws — and he was “brave enough to answer the call.”
“I walked into that place, not knowing if I’d leave going to jail or the morgue,” he said. “I was all of 18, but I’d seen so many things growing up and knew we had to put Jim Crow laws aside, bottom line.”
As a civil rights champion, Henderson has been criticized for his candid support of the Republican Trump in his climb to the presidency.
But Henderson, who ran a financial services business for more than 25 years before retiring, said Trump has proven his business prowess and was the clear choice over the Democratic candidate in 2016, Hillary Clinton.
Henderson, whose father was a lifelong Republican, cast his first Republican presidential vote for George W. Bush and continued voting for Republicans, even when Barack Obama stood poised to become the first black president.
Henderson, who has given an invocation on five occasions for Trump, said the president’s speech and the overall Fourth of July event were further proof that Trump has been right for the job.
While the event was criticized for featuring military tanks and other armored vehicles, Henderson said it was celebratory and showed America’s strength.
“I think it was a great red, white and blue salute to America, nothing political about it,” he said. “One thing about our president is he cheerleads America. That’s one thing we need in a president.”