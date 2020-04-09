GREENSBORO — People all over the city live in houses that need repairing or, worse, with housing code violations that may be life threatening.
And those problems could affect people even more now that they’re forced to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
But city inspectors are still on the job, working reduced hours, still citing property owners for code violations.
They are giving landlords one break, however: Daily fines for violations have been put on hold until the city gives the all-clear to end the stay-at-home order.
The inspectors are also giving renters a break: As long as the violations in a house are not life-threatening, like a hole in the roof, mold or other bad condition, they won’t condemn the building.
Condemning a building means nobody can live there.
In other words, fewer people will be forced out of their homes during this time when being homeless is especially perilous.
“We don’t want to be kicking people out if the structure is safe enough for the people to stay in it,” said Troy Powell, Greensboro’s Code Compliance Division manager.
During the COVID-19 crisis, owners will be allowed to repair structures but they won’t be under the threat of a fine.
“We don’t want to contribute to homelessness by displacing a family,” Powell said. “If it lets the landlord off the hook temporarily that’s just an effect it’s not the reason.”
Such violations include, for example, missing screens on windows, chipping paint, walls unpainted and floor coverings missing.
Inspectors, along with most city employees, have cut their days to between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the pandemic, but, surprisingly, they may be getting more work done, Powell said.
That’s because they can use their trucks as offices, filling out paperwork after building inspections and moving on to the next one without having to report back to the office at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.
Still, their work is different these days.
If, for example, they must inspect the inside of an apartment or house due to a report of a major housing code violation, they may ask the occupants to leave during the inspection to create social distance for the inspector.
“If the inspection has to happen on the property they’ll do it — they do have masks and they do have gloves,” Powell said.
“If (inspectors) can see what they can from the road without personal interaction that’s what they’re gonna do,” Powell said.
Some landlords in Greensboro have become notorious for owing thousands of dollars in code violation fines, assessed at $10 a day per violation.
As of April 1, that ongoing assessment is suspended but the landlords are still responsible for paying fines that accrued before that date. The city has only given them a breather at least until April 30 or until the order is lifted.
Fines resume after that, Powell said.
“We didn’t want people to feel compelled that they have to be in harm’s way during a stay-at-home order to get a vacant structure fixed,” he said.
Before the crisis, city officials were improving their database of landlords that had significant violations at their properties. As a result, they could more accurately and aggressively enforce the laws already in force.
That won’t change when the city resumes normal operations.
The Minimum Housing Standards Commission isn’t meeting, nor is any city board, until the order is lifted. So new actions against landlords or appeals can’t be heard right now anyway.
“Landlords are grateful for us working with them to simply allow their tenant to stay in the structure,” Powell said. “Anyone can feel a lot of apprehension and stress just because what we’re going through as a society and there’s no need for us to add to it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.