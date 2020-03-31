GREENSBORO — In a nearly empty auditorium, surrounded by rows of empty seats, the City Council actually accomplished some business Tuesday evening.
As part of its consent agenda, the council voted to sell an office building — once considered as a site for permanent supportive housing for the homeless — to the county for $1.75 million.
The one-hour meeting was closed to the public because of concerns about COVID-19 but was broadcast on TV and online so the public could watch. Only 12 people, including two reporters, were in the room, and Councilwomen Sharon Hightower, Tammi Thurm and Goldie Wells called in by phone.
The brick office building at 1001 Fourth Street at Maple Street, a former Cone Mills office, houses some offices of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. But City Manager David Parrish said in an interview that the city is moving all its offices out of the building and county officials had expressed interest in buying it.
The county owns several properties in the vicinity.
City Council members have informally discussed since last November joining with other community agencies to open some sort of permanent supportive housing in the city to curb homelessness.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, also director of the Interactive Resource Center for the homeless, has been a proponent of the project.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Tuesday afternoon that the sale of the building doesn’t end the city’s quest to assist with such a program. The city will explore other locations.
“I think that nothing really has changed except the location and that this gives us a financial source to pull from,” she said.
Permanent supportive housing combines apartments with on-site medical, financial, psychiatric and other types of services that some homeless people need to maintain long-term housing.
Vaughan and Parrish have said that many other cities, like Charlotte, have backed similar projects that were built specifically for that purpose and not renovated office buildings.
“Now that the fate of the building has been decided, it gives us a real opportunity to talk to our partners and envision what a building like this would look like,” Vaughan said.
From its virtually empty chambers, the City Council took the opportunity to thank city employees who are the front lines of the coronavirus crisis — including water plant workers, garbage collectors and the accountants who get out the city paychecks.
They also offered encouraging messages to those watching remotely.
Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann quoted American revolutionary writer Thomas Paine who wrote: “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
She added, “I think we find in times of crisis that the best comes out.”
And while the council passed a 49-item consent agenda, comments more often drifted toward matters small and large surrounding the pandemic.
Council members thanked and praised teachers, volunteers who are making medical masks and local residents who’ve rallied around local take-out restaurants.
But they also thanked the public for staying at home to stop the spread of the virus, difficult though it is.
“We need to do it for ourselves and for those we love,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.
Vaughan said the city of Greensboro has endured a rough two years, including the 2018 tornado in the spring and hurricane in the fall that have taken nearly two years for some people to rebuild from.
But she said the city has a strong community and will succeed during this rough patch as well.
“I thank all our employees because I know they are in it for the long haul,” she said.
Hightower said she is protecting her own health but she missed being at the meeting in person Tuesday night.
“Thank you again to everybody,” she said, “and let’s continue to pray that this, too, will pass.”
