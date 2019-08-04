The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help with finding a teenager missing for more than a year who may have been heading for High Point.
Saturday marked the one-year anniversary since 15-year-old Aiyanna Kizart went missing. Aiyanna was last seen on August 3, 2018 in Rockford, Illinios.
Authorities believe she may attempted to travel to Riverdale, Illinois or High Point, North Carolina.
Aiyanna is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.