GREENSBORO — Last week, 93,587 North Carolinians filed unemployment claims — 31 times the usual number of about 3,000.
This Wednesday alone, 29,018 people made claims in North Carolina, 88% of which were COVID-19 related.
Think about that number: 88%.
Between March 16 and 8 a.m. Thursday, the state Division of Employment Security had processed 195,661 new claims.
By comparison, at the height of the 2008-2011 Great Recession, the division processed as many as 100,000 claims a month.
Nationwide, nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — almost five times the previous record set in 1982 — amid the widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
In North Carolina, every claim has to go through a call center or a website and, the division’s public information officer said, the call center is just not set up for the recent volume.
“Our call center is overwhelmed,” said Larry Parker. “We are staffed for that 3,000 claims.”
Staff members are being shifted around, asked to work weekends and overtime, but it’s still not enough to stanch the flow of calls. And, said Parker, most of those calls aren’t necessary.
“Remember, if it’s a general question, we probably have it on our website,” Parker said. “Don’t call in unless it’s absolutely necessary.”
Parker said that website, des.nc.gov, has tips directly related to the coronavirus outbreak and all the application information anybody needs to complete the forms for unemployment insurance.
“Read what’s on our website,” Parker stressed. “Walk through that. Don’t run through it. Make sure that you pay attention to the instructions about filing weekly certification.”
Getting your 12 weeks of unemployment insurance is not a one-time application process. You must fill out “weekly certification” forms that indicate what you’ve been doing to look for work and other requirements.
Without that, Parker said, you won’t get paid.
Parker said his division is processing claims so far without any new instructions from the federal Department of Labor.
When new guidelines from the $2 trillion economic stimulus are passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, benefits may get a lot better.
The Senate-approved bill would provide up to $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to four months on top of state benefits of up to $350 per week.
Parker said as urgent as unemployment claims are, going through the process must still be done step-by-step, and his agency is girding itself for the work.
“We’re in uncharted waters here and we’re just trying to help folks out in every single department,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.