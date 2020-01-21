Bonnie Boaz is on call to make costume repairs during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Costume Rules

Skaters whose clothing does not adhere to guidelines will be penalized with a deduction.

Singles, pairs and ice dance:

Clothing must be modest, dignified and appropriate for athletic competition, not garish or theatrical. Clothing may reflect the character of the music chosen.

Clothing worn in competition may not bear any advertising. Warm-up suits may bear the name of a sponsor (not to exceed 4.65 square inches) when a skater is on the ice.

Clothing must not give the effect of excessive nudity inappropriate for the discipline.

Men must wear full-length trousers.

Accessories and props are not permitted.

Singles and pairs:

Women may wear skirts, trousers and tights (including unitards).

Any ornamentation on clothing must be firmly fastened so as not to fall off while skating under normal competitive conditions.

Ice dance:

Majority of the upper body must be covered.

Women must wear a skirt, although they may wear trousers for the rhythm dance.

Costumes must not have so much material or decoration that the body line of the skater cannot be seen.

Part of the costume cannot be used as a support in a dance lift.

Decorations must be non-detachable, and no part of the costume or hair decoration such as flowers, headbands, ribbons, etc., may fall on the ice during skating.

Not withstanding the above, women competing in any adult competition or testing any dance pattern test or free dance test may wear trousers.

Source: U.S. Figure Skating