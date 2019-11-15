GREENSBORO — A lone bouquet of artificial roses marked the scorched spot on U.S. 421 — the place where a mother and her two daughters lost their lives in a fiery crash Wednesday morning.
Miranda Curtis, 37, and her daughters, 8-year-old Ariyana and 14-year-old Zyilyan, were on their way to school when the accident happened. Ariyana was a student at Vandalia Elementary and Zyilyan attended Southeast Guilford High School.
On Friday afternoon at Hagan-Stone Park, a hundred or so family, friends and classmates gathered in the breezy afternoon chill to remember them. They released hundreds of blue and purple balloons into an overcast sky, which reinforced the somberness of the event.
T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, sang "Amazing Grace."
A circle formed.
Little was said.
And then it was over.
As people started to leave, Jada Smith was still reeling from the loss. She remembered the call she got from Curtis’ brother telling her about the accident.
“When Jeremy called, I was ... I still can’t believe it,” said Smith, choking up. “We never know what God’s plan is.”
The accident occurred about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. The family's 1992 Jeep was having mechanical problems as it crept north along U.S. 421 just past the N.C. 62 exit near Julian.
Suddenly, a 2013 Toyota passenger car driven by 22-year-old Courtney Nicole Chrisco slammed into them from behind. It's unclear why Chrisco didn't see the Jeep.
According to the Highway Patrol, the impact caused both vehicles to burst into flames. The Jeep was forced into the median.
Marie Michalicova Beazlie, 39, of Colfax was driving her 2005 Honda SUV when she tried to avoid the crash. But she couldn't. Beazlie ran off the road and collided with the Jeep, setting her vehicle on fire.
Beazlie was seriously injured and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Chrisco was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
Curtis and her two daughters, however, had their lives cut short.
As the crowd dispersed, Smith recalled how Curtis and her siblings had all been raised in the same church.
“Her momma, Sharon, and me and my sisters and all of our kids grew up together at St. Stephens AME Church,” Smith recalled. “We had that model that it took a village and it took all of us to raise these girls and we were blessed ‘cause none of them ever got into trouble ... so God is good.”
Back at the crash site, the grass was charred black in places and blemished by tire tracks as cars and trucks whizzed by, their drivers probably oblivious to the significance of this patch of earth.
A tragedy happened here. The lone bouquet of artificial roses marked the spot.
