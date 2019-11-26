road detour sign

GREENSBORO — A loop ramp off Interstate 73 in southwest Greensboro is scheduled to close tonight to allow crews to safely repair concrete pavement, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

Exit 97A, from I-73 South to Interstate 85 Business North, will be closed from 10:30 tonight until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The work will be rescheduled, if temperatures or rain interfere.

A signed detour will be in place, directing drivers to take I-85 South to the Groometown Road exit to access Business 85 North.

Drivers are advised to slow down when approaching this section of I-73 South and allow extra travel time for the detour.

