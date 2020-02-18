A section of Interstate 40 eastbound near Clemmonsville Road, exit 195, was closed Tuesday for about 11 hours after a truck hauling 41 head of cattle crashed and overturned.
The crash occurred about 3:20 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating.
The driver of the truck, Scottie Edward Ford, 50, of Kentucky, veered off the interstate to the right, and the rig overturned, said Trooper Ned Moultrie. Ford had minor injuries.
Highway Patrol is citing Ford for failure to maintain his lane, Moultrie said. What caused Ford to leave the road is still under investigation, Moultrie said.
Crew worked for hours to remove the cows from the trailer and take them offsite, Moultrie said.
Some the cattle died in the crash and some had to be euthanized on the scene because of their injuries, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management Director August Vernon. In total, about half of the cattle survived.
Vernon said the surviving cattle will be taken to their next destination. The dead cattle are being taken to an area landfill.
"We've had a variety of incidents on I-40, but this has certainly been an unusual day," Vernon said.
Rescue 1, Rescue 3, Ladder 5, Mineral Springs Fire Dept, Emergency Management, Piedmont Emergency Animal Rescue Team, NC Animal Rescue Team, are working to free 41 cattle. Unfortunately some died in the wreck. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/9iAEdtzadu— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 18, 2020
The chassis of the semi-truck was seriously damaged and lost its front axle in the crash. The cattle trailer lay on its side while rescue workers used heavy equipment to remove the cows, dead and alive, from the trailer.
The Piedmont Emergency Animal Response Team, a nonprofit partnership composed of community volunteers and stakeholders that are dedicated to the well-being of all animals, helped coordinate the rescue efforts.
"One of our concerns with this is that these animals could be dangerous to the humans," Vernon said. "They don't mean to be, but they're scared and injured. If a 900 pound cow kicks you or runs over you, that could be an issue so we have to be very slow, meticulous and safe in what we're doing to try and help the animals."
The crash closed the road for the majority of the day, including morning rush hour. It was originally slated to reopen at noon, but Vernon said the cleanup and rescue efforts were involved.
