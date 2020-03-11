GREENSBORO — Watching the ACC Tournament can be a draining experience for fans. So it's been the job of about a hundred volunteers, who do everything from grilling burgers to pouring beer at concession stands, to keep them fueled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum.
It's a simple proposition, really. Volunteers donate their time. In return, they get money for their local churches, athletic booster groups, civic organizations and the like.
It's part of a program called Food for Funds, which is offered by Spectra Food Services, the coliseum’s contracted concessionaire.
That program was put to a halt Wednesday with the announcement from the ACC that the remainder of the games, which end Saturday, "will be played with only essential tournament personnel" because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond the ACC Tournament, it's unknown if the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will adopt the same stance as other venues across the country and postpone or cancel events.
In the short term, at least, starting Thursday there will still be an ACC Tournament.
Just no fans.
And no need for concessions.
Yadkin Valley, a Greensboro organization that gives underprivileged kids a chance to play team sports, was lucky enough to work on Wednesday.
“This is the only fundraiser we do. Without this, we would not exist,” said cofounder Ricky Cox as he poured soft drinks and scooped popcorn during the Clemson-Miami game.
Cox started Yadkin Valley 12 years ago with just a soccer team. When he needed extra funding, he turned to the Spectra program.
Now, Yadkin Valley has around 150 kids who play football, basketball, baseball, softball and soccer.
Traveling to tournaments can add up for all those teams. So can outfitting the players.
Working a concession stand during a major event like the ACC Tournament can help pay the bills.
“They grow out of their cleats,” said Cox with a laugh. “I just bought a new pair for a kid that I swear grew from a size 10 to a size 11 in a month.”
Want your group to volunteer? Spectra needs them for all sorts of events at the coliseum, from cheerleading tournaments to concerts.
It works like this: The company provides the food. Volunteers go through an orientation process so they can serve it. Those who handle beer get special training.
Volunteer groups can range from as few as two people to more than 20.
During a given event, like Wednesday's second-round ACC Tournament games, you can find volunteer groups spread out over the coliseum concourse at various concession stands, shelling out hot dogs, pretzels, burgers and beer — and raking in the cash.
Groups normally get 10% of food and soda sales and 8% of beer sales.
During the ACC Tournament, groups received 12% of food sales.
For Yadkin Valley, that's added up to about $10,000.
And that wasn't the only group that made big money. How Is Your Heart, a nonprofit that educates seniors on heart disease, has earned about $13,000.
Now, of course, that's all the money they'll be able to make. At least for this weekend.
Alvin Borders, who manages about 25 volunteers for the organization, said that fans were particularly hungry during the Virginia Tech-North Carolina game. Maybe because the Tar Heels won in a blowout.
His Tournament Town Grille stand flipped nearly 500 hamburgers.
“We couldn’t keep that grill full,” Borders said.
Borders said when fans started leaving, he thought there was another game left. There wasn't. He was so busy he didn’t notice the day had flown by.
“We love the ACC,” Borders said. “We love the fun and all the fans."
On Thursday, there will still be fun. But no fans. And no need for concessions.
