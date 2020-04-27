GREENSBORO — The Humane Society of the Piedmont is holding a pet food drive from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 4527 W. Wendover Ave. The nonprofit especially needs dog and cat food (wet and dry). The society will give donations to the food banks run by Greensboro Urban Ministry and The Salvation Army of High Point, and the Guilford County Animal Shelter for distribution to pet owners in need.
Many people have been laid off and need pet food desperately, the society said via Facebook.
Drive-up donations will be accepted in the society’s parking lot and volunteers will collected donations from donors’ trunks or cars while observing social distancing and adhere to having fewer than 10 people in one place at a time.
Information: Contact Erin Stratford Owens at estratfordo@hspiedmont.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.