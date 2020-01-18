20200119g_spt_hsxtrainterview

Sydney Roberts practices at Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

In her first season of high school basketball, Sydney Roberts and the Southeast Guilford Falcons won the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship. The sophomore has her squad on track for yet another deep run in the postseason, as the Falcons are undefeated this season.

Family: Parents, Dionne and Cary Roberts; sister, Kristen (freshman on the Guilford College women's basketball team).

High school goals: "For academics, I wanted to maintain A's and B's during basketball season. Athletically, I just want to play to my fullest every game."

Life goals: "I would like to earn a college basketball scholarship."

Role model: "My mom, because of her work ethic. I like how she gets up in the morning and goes to the gym no matter how tired she is."

College team: Baylor

Pro team: Golden State Warriors

Pro athlete: Kelly Oubre

Sport (other than basketball): Volleyball

Postgame meal: Wings

Binge watch: "The Office"

Music streaming service: Apple Music

Phone app: Instagram

High school memory: "Just hanging out with teammates and sleepovers."

