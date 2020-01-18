In her first season of high school basketball, Sydney Roberts and the Southeast Guilford Falcons won the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship. The sophomore has her squad on track for yet another deep run in the postseason, as the Falcons are undefeated this season.
Family: Parents, Dionne and Cary Roberts; sister, Kristen (freshman on the Guilford College women's basketball team).
High school goals: "For academics, I wanted to maintain A's and B's during basketball season. Athletically, I just want to play to my fullest every game."
Life goals: "I would like to earn a college basketball scholarship."
Role model: "My mom, because of her work ethic. I like how she gets up in the morning and goes to the gym no matter how tired she is."
FAVES
College team: Baylor
Pro team: Golden State Warriors
Pro athlete: Kelly Oubre
Sport (other than basketball): Volleyball
Postgame meal: Wings
Binge watch: "The Office"
Music streaming service: Apple Music
Phone app: Instagram
High school memory: "Just hanging out with teammates and sleepovers."
