High Point Central sophomore Lilly Sealey followed in her father and brother's footsteps into the wrestling room and onto the mat. The Bison's only wrestler to compete in the NCHSAA Women's Wrestling Invitational, she took home fourth place in the 126-pound weight class.
Family: Father, Joe Sealey; siblings, Joe Sealey Jr. and Nova Sealey.
High school goals: "Freshman year, I wanted to maintain an A/B average and I was able to do that. In wrestling, I weighed about 138 pounds and now I’m down to around 128 pounds, so I’m able to meet expectations."
Life goals: "I would like to earn my doctorate in quantum physics and become a quantum physicist."
Role model: Helen Morales.
What was it like to participate in the second edition of the NCHSAA Women's Wrestling Invitational? "It was a whole new thing this year. There were a lot more wrestlers. It was cool."
What does it mean that the Women's Wrestling Invitational is a state-sponsored tournament? "I think it's great for women's wrestling. Any event that can help make the sport larger is great."
How did you get involved in the sport? "My brother and dad wrestled."
FAVES
College team: Iowa.
Sport (other than wrestling): Rugby and ice skating.
Post-match meal: Uncrustables.
Binge watch: "The Office."
Music streaming service: SoundCloud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.