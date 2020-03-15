Caroline Hunt and the Page Pirates are off to a great start to the girls soccer season. Page has already won the Triad Cup and is 4-0, and Hunt was the MVP of the prestigious tournament.

Family: Parents, Meredith and Michael Hunt; siblings, Rebecca (19) and Thomas (14).

High school goals: "Honestly, it's just to make it through — especially junior year — with good grades."

Life goals: "I want to do something with math and science, maybe engineering or something in health care."

What it was like winning the Triad Cup and being named MVP: "We have a great team and it was a lot of fun to be a part of it. We have a lot of talent, and it was a great team effort."

FAVES

College team: N.C. State, where sister Rebecca is a student.

Pro team: Manchester City FC. "I love Man City!"

Pro athlete: Kevin De Bruyne.

Sport (other than soccer): Basketball. "It's kind of like soccer in that it's pretty quick."

Post-match meal: "It depends on my mood, but I usually like spaghetti. Pasta is pretty basic, but I also like (Chick-fil-A) chicken tenders."

Binge watch: “I just finished 'Cable Girls' on Netflix and it was really good. I just started 'The Crown' last night.”

Music streaming service: Spotify.

Phone app: "Instagram, but I also like TikTok."

Soccer shoes: "I prefer Nike Tiempo, but we're forced to wear Adidas for club soccer."

Pet: Her golden retriever, Fifi. "My dog is beautiful! She's the team mascot, so I brought her to practice and (coach Tim Nash) got her a jersey and she wore it to the Triad Cup championship game."

High school memory: "Last year, when we beat (Charlotte) Myers Park. It was a huge game for us and the bus ride back was a lot of fun."

Quote: "Dream big in all that you do." The Page school motto.

