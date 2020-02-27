What
NCHSAA Class 4-A West boys second-round playoff game
Site
Roger Nelson Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Vikings won
Northwest Guilford carried the momentum it built in winning the Metro 4-A Conference tournament through a first-round bye and played maybe its most complete game of the season. “We came out here tonight with great teamwork and ball movement,” said senior point guard Robbie Boulton, who had 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. “In the first half we had 10 assists on 12 baskets. You can’t ask for much better teamwork than that, and that’s what we’re all about.”
There was no let-up from the Vikings as they held West Charlotte without a point for 5:40 of the fourth quarter before the Lions hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds to play. “That was great to see,” coach Lee Reavis said. “We were locked in offensively and defensively. We followed the game plan … and I’m really proud of them.”
The big play
The Vikings punctuated a big third quarter that put them up 64-42 when Robbie Boulton threw a pinpoint full-court inbounds pass to Dean Reiber for an emphatic dunk just before the buzzer. “That was a great pass by Robbie,” said Reiber, who’s headed to Rutgers next season. “It was all about the pass.”
Three things we learned
1. Dean Reiber is playing the best basketball of his Northwest Guilford career. The 6-foot-8 senior was outstanding in the Metro 4-A tournament and filled the stat sheet tonight with 29 points, five assists, five rebounds and six blocks — three of them on one West Charlotte possession. “He’s in a groove offensively,” Reavis said. “He’s confident and being aggressive on both ends.”
2. The Vikings had to hold their breath for a few moments in the fourth quarter. Senior Christain Hampton, who had 17 points, four assists and six rebounds and took two charges, fell to the floor after hitting a shot in transition midway through the fourth quarter. The injury turned out to be just a cramp, and the backboard-shattering guard should be ready to go Saturday against Charlotte Ardrey Kell.
3. Northwest Guilford’s seven seniors feel the urgency. “We have to go out strong,” Reiber said. “We know what’s on the line. We’re playing hard right now and I love it!”
What they said
“We know this is it. Every game we play could be our last. We’re going to bring all the energy we can.” — Robbie Boulton, Northwest Guilford senior guard
“We competed for four quarters. This was a good win for us. … We have seven seniors who have been through this for a couple of years now and it hasn’t worked out for us. We just talked about coming out being aggressive and having fun, and we did that.” — Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford coach
Next up for Northwest Guilford
Saturday, No. 6 seed Charlotte Ardrey Kell (22-6), 3:30 p.m. “If they’re coming here, we need to put it on them,” Boulton said. “Whoever they are, whoever they’ve got we’re going to play our hearts out.”
Box score
West Charlotte 6 18 18 12 — 54
Northwest Guilford 19 18 27 18 — 82
No. 14 seed West Charlotte (16-11) — Marcus Maginnes 16, Josiah Dow 16, Chancellor Morrow 10, Donovan Raymond 5, JaMichael Gladden 3, Jordan Taylor 2, Najee McQueen 2.
No. 3 seed Northwest Guilford (23-4) — Dean Reiber 29, Christain Hampton 17, Robbie Boulton 13, Brandon Thomas 6, Josh Humphrey 6, Shaq Marsh 5, Jackson Hartzell 3, Drew Watkins 3.
