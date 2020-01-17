HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Spartan Gym, Winston-Salem

Why the Golden Eagles lost

Smith didn’t handle Mount Tabor’s pressure defense well and committed way too many turnovers. In the first quarter, point guard Khalid Hinds was the only thing that kept the Golden Eagles in the game with five of their 10 points. By the time Smith’s 1-2 punch of Silas Mason and Nick McMullen got involved offensively, it was too late and they were forcing shots. “I’m not too surprised,” said coach Derrick Partee. “We had a bad week of practice. They were ready to play, so you have to give them all the credit in the world. They were a lot more ready to play than we were.”

Why the Spartans won

Mount Tabor got a big crowd into the game and took Smith out of it in the opening quarter. Their 2-2-1 full-court pressure and trapping half-court defense set the tone and showed that the Spartans’ unbeaten record was deserved. “We wanted to pressure them and see how they reacted,” Mount Tabor coach Andy Muse said. “We knew (Khalid Hinds) was a tremendous point guard, but we thought other than him they were loose with the ball. We wanted to build a wall with everybody who came down the court inside the paint.”

The stars

Smith — Silas Mason 14 points, Nick McMullen 12.

Mount Tabor — Shaylen Woodberry 23, Jakob Moore 13, Gunner Walters 12.

The big runs

Mount Tabor jumped Smith with a 2-2-1 fullcourt press that helped the Spartans build an early 9-3 lead and set the tone for the night. A 15-4 run bridging the first and second quarters made it 34-14 and the Golden Eagles never trailed by fewer than 16 points again. “Their defense caused our guys to be unsure instead of being aggressive,” Partee said. “I felt like if we had just been aggressive we would have been fine.”

Three things we learned

1. Every loose ball seemed to end up in Mount Tabor hands. “It was because they played a lot harder than us,” Smith’s Partee said of the Spartans. “Most of the mistakes tonight were effort or carelessness,” he added. “We probably had 30 turnovers, but we’re going to get better.”

2. The Spartans’ Shaylen Woodberry can shoot the 3-ball. Woodberry hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points. “I feel every night that I’m going to hit at least four,” he said. “I’ve got the confidence.”

3. The Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference title race goes through Tabor City. Yes, Smith gets the Spartans in Greensboro on Feb. 7, but the Golden Eagles are playing catch-up. Both teams still have to face Parkland twice and Dudley one more time, so it’s far from over. But Mount Tabor is in great shape.

What they said

“We just played hard. We played with energy and our guys wanted it tonight. … We’ve got some quick players, and they’ve bought in to what we want to do.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach

“Middle of the first quarter and early in the second quarter, just looking our guys in the face I don’t know where we were. ... We weren’t there tonight. We weren’t present mentally.” — Derrick Partee, Smith coach

Up next

Smith: Saturday, West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate, BigShots.net MLK Tourney Town Showcase.

Mount Tabor: Tuesday, West Stokes.

Box scores

BOYS

Smith                         10  13  16  16   —   55

Mount Tabor              21  20  20  13   —   74

Smith (2-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 13-3 overall) — Silas Mason 14, Nick McMullen 12, Khalid Hinds 7, Jordan Williams 7, Isaiah Moore 7, Kobe George 4, Juwelz Hargrove 2, Nyikos Fritts 2.

Mount Tabor (3-0, 16-0) — Shaylen Woodberry 23, Jakob Moore 13, Gunner Walters 12, Davis Blackwell 11, Finley Simmons 7, Jordan Hunter 5, Daniel Fulp 3.

GIRLS

Smith                           2    3    0   5   —   10

Mount Tabor              17  22  12   6   —   57

Smith (0-3 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-14 overall) — Aniya Sturdivant 3, Jendayi Davis 3, Chimorah Young 2, Shamya Simmons 2.

Mount Tabor (2-1, 8-8) — Lily Pereira 12, J.J. Penn 10, Ciara Wright 10, Kaelin DeNeui 7, Brook Fowler 6, Alexis Brooks 6, Chloe Patterson 4, Nasiah McKinney 2.​

