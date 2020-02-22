Site
Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Panthers won
Morehead got inside, particularly in the fourth quarter, when six of its seven field goals came in the paint. Tournament MVP Javen Chandler (19 points) in particular broke down Northern Guilford’s defense repeatedly off the dribble, and coach Damien Price’s Panthers simply found ways to score. “The last time we played Northern we made plays also,” said Price, a former Dudley standout and the son of former Dudley coach David Price, who is now one of his assistants. “Northern just made one more play than we made. That’s one of the reasons I called time out with 14 seconds left (and his team up eight), because I was still nervous.”
The Panthers also got stops when the needed them in the final minute. “It was energy,” Chandler said. “We feed off the crowd and that got us going.”
Why the Nighthawks lost
Northern Guilford simply missed too many quality looks, particularly in the fourth quarter. “We had good shots the first two quarters, a lot of easy layups, and we missed them,” coach Kellen Parrish said. “That caught up with us.”
The Nighthawks also had too many breakdowns at the defensive end of the floor. “All season our defense has been really good,” Parrish said. “Tonight we didn’t bring our ‘A’ game on defense and it showed.”
The big play
Morehead used a 7-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to go up 54-49 and never trailed again. The big shot was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter by Shytiek Lampkin.
All-tournament team
Nolan Hodge, Northern Guilford; Jackson Helms, Northern Guilford; Shytiek Lampkin, Morehead; Blake Byrd, Morehead; Javen Chandler (MVP), Morehead.
Three things we learned
1. Morehead-Northern Guilford is turning into a pretty good rivalry in boys basketball. Northern completed a regular-season sweep of the Panthers with a 90-89 triple-overtime win on Feb. 11 in Eden, and the conference tournament final was tight until the final minute. Both teams’ fans created a great atmosphere tonight. “Everybody likes to play Northern and seems to play their best when they play us,” Parrish said. “We’re used to it.” “I have a lot of respect for those guys,” Price said of the Nighthawks. “They beat us twice, and I’m just thankful to come in here and pull out a win.”
2. The future is bright for the Nighthawks. A pair of Northern sophomore guards, Nolan Hodge and Jackson Helms, made the all-tournament team. Hodge, the son of assistant coach Derek Hodge, led the Nighthawks with 27 points and Helms added 10. “I’ve got them for two more years,” Parrish said with a smile.
3. Morehead’s fans traveled. The visitors’ side of Northern Guilford’s gym was loud throughout the game and played no small role in the Panthers’ win. “It feels good knowing you’ve got a whole city supporting you and everybody behind you,” Chandler said.
What they said
“This is a resilient group. I’ve had most of these guys for three years, and I told them the first year that if they listened, they’d have a chance to compete for conference championships and conference tournament championships. We were 3.4 seconds away from winning a conference championship (in the 90-89 triple-overtime loss to Northern Guilford) and we bounced back and got a conference tournament championship. … Hopefully, this will give us a lot of momentum going into the playoffs, but it’s going to be different because I don’t have any guys with real playoff experience.” — Damien Price, Morehead coach
“This loss has probably set us back, but we’ll ready for (the start of the NCHSAA playoffs) Tuesday. We’ll have tomorrow to sulk about it, then we’ll refocus and be prepared.” — Kellen Parrish, Northern Guilford coach
“This feels great. We’re really excited because nobody really expected this and we did it. It’s been a lot of practice, and we’ve put a lot of trust in each other.” — Javen Chandler, Morehead senior guard
Box score
Morehead 14 18 20 18 — 70
Northern Guilford 16 17 16 13 — 62
Morehead (20-6) — Javen Chandler 19, Shytiek Lampkin 13, Jarret Stewart 9, Kenyan Allen 9, Jordan Sharpe 7, Blake Byrd 5, Aaron Carelock 4, Tyleak Scales 4.
Northern Guilford (16-9) — Nolan Hodge 27, Jackson Helms 10, Carson Lomax 9, Adonijah Whitley 6, Rashawn Pleasant 4, Owen Griffith 4, Sam Emerick 2.
