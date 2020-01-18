Event
BigShots.net MLK Tourney Town Showcase
Site
Ben L. Smith Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Bobcats won
Depth and length carried Piedmont Classical through a two-game day. Guards Qualeem Poindexter (22), Trent McIntyre (19) and Jamarii Thomas (12) combined for 53 points to give the Bobcats a huge advantage in the backcourt, and when coach Ken Free Jr.’s team needed to spread the floor and control the tempo late it had the ball-handlers to do it.
Why the Golden Eagles lost
Smith trailed 67-63 with 5:47 to play after senior forward Nick McMullen scored on a put-back. But McMullen lost his cool and was ejected after directing an obscenity at one of the three officials. “It was obviously huge,” coach Derrick Partee said. “Nick is signed to go to Murray State, and you’d have to think that an 18-year-old Division I basketball player knows better than to do something like that to get himself ejected.” McMullen left the game with 16 points and will likely be suspended for two games.
The run
Poindexter hit both technical free throws after McMullen was ejected, and with Smith’s inside presence gone Piedmont Classical pulled away.
Three things we learned
1. Piedmont Classical is for real. Yes, the Bobcats have lost eight games, but most of those defeats were to state or nationally ranked opponents. Winning two games in the same day playing two different styles says a lot about Piedmont Classical. The Bobcats used a 2-2-1 full-court press to dominate Winston-Salem Prep in their 12:30 game, then played man-to-man for most of their win over Smith. “We didn’t think we needed” the 2-2-1 press,” Free said. “Smith is a well-coached and very talented team, but we thought we could play straight-up man.”
2. It was a lost weekend for Smith. The Golden Eagles were blown out Friday night in a conference game at unbeaten Mount Tabor, then let tonight’s game get away from them in the fourth quarter.
3. Trent McIntyre and Jamari Thomas are fearless. The Piedmont Classical duo attacked throughout the game and got to the basket to create for themselves and their teammates. “(Trent) did a heck of a job leading us out there,” Free said. “Jamarii had two good games back-to-back defensively. We leaned on Trent a lot because we knew he’d have a mismatch against their smaller guards, and he rebounded well and just controlled the tempo of the game.”
Notes
Smith was scheduled to play Gray Collegiate, but the West Columbia (S.C.) team withdrew from the event Thursday. Piedmont Classical stepped in to play its second game of the day, after beating Winston-Salem Prep 85-73 in the 12:30 p.m. game. “That was a first,” Free said.
• In the performance of the day, Reidsville junior guard Breon Pass scored 50 points and made a game-saving block of the final shot to rally the Rams to a 92-90 win over Reidsville.
What they said
“This makes a statement that we are one of the best teams in the area. We showed that we can compete and play at this level. Our kids just want to compete. Regardless of how we’re perceived, we showed that this is a great group of kids that just wants to play. We’re hungry, and we appreciate Smith giving us the chance to play tonight.” — Ken Free Jr., Piedmont Classical coach
“We’ve got another game next week.” — Derrick Partee, Smith coach, on what positive he could take away from an 0-2 weekend
Up next
Piedmont Classical: Tuesday, New Garden Friends.
Smith: Friday, at Western Guilford.
Box score
Piedmont Classical 25 20 16 31 — 92
Smith 16 28 15 23 — 82
Piedmont Classical (14-8) — Qualeem Poindexter 22, Trent McIntyre 19, Jalen Joiner 15, Jamarii Thomas 12, Amare Miller 11, Evan Joyner 5, Caleb Farrish 5, DreShawn Brown 2, Adam Vincent 1.
Smith (13-4) — Silas Mason 22, Nick McMullen 16, Khalid Hinds 15, Juwelz Hargrove 9, Jordan Williams 8, Isaiah Moore 8, Kobe George 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.