Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES...

.THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL
PRODUCE DANGEROUSLY HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES WITH LIMITED COOLING
AT NIGHT.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...NEAR 90 THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN LOWERING INTO
THE 80S.

* TIMING...IT WILL NOT COOL BELOW 80 DEGREES IN THE URBAN
LOCATIONS UNTIL AFTER 2 IN THE MORNING.

* IMPACTS...THE CONSISTENTLY HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL TAKE
ITS TOLL ON EVEN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS. THOSE WITH CHRONIC HEALTH
ISSUES NEED TO BE MONITORED CLOSELY, AND NEED TO SEEK MEDICAL
ATTENTION AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF DISTRESS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS
EXPECTED. HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A
SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF
FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, AND CHECK UP ON
RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS.

&&

How to get rid of big trash items in Guilford County

  • 1 min to read
Transfer

An excavator packs trash into a trailer under the floor of the City of Greensboro Department of Environmental Services Solid Waste Disposal Division Solid Waste Transfer Station on July 11.

Got a broken sofa or saggy mattress taking up space at your place that needs to get tossed? Here’s how to get rid of big trash items in Guilford County.

In Greensboro city limits

Leave most large items at the curb on your regular trash pickup day.

Some items, such as large appliances, can be picked up by appointment by calling 336-373-2489. (Remove or secure the doors so small children can’t be injured or trapped inside. Clean out all food and debris. Don’t place under low hanging wires or tree limbs.)

Electronic waste: Items, such as old TVs or computers, can be collected by appointment for free. Schedule a pickup at 336-373-2489 at least two business days before your regular collection day.

Find out more: www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/trash

In High Point city limits

Large items will be picked up at the curb on the same day as regular garbage pickup. (Note: Tires will not be picked up. They can be dropped off at the Guilford County Scrap Tire and White Goods Collection Facility at 2138 Bishop Road.)

2. Electronic waste: Can be dropped off without charge at the Material Recovery Center, 5875 Riverdale Drive, Jamestown.

Find out more: www.highpointnc.gov/534/Services

20190722g_nws_trash removal_map

Elsewhere in Guilford County

Republic Waste: Charges $100 per item. Call in advance to arrange pickup.

4. Guilford County Scrap Tire and White Goods Collection Facility: Free dropoff for items such as refrigerators, stoves and air-conditioning units. 2138 Bishop Road (just south of the Wet ‘n Wild Water Park, between Holden and Groometown Roads)

5. Solid Waste Transfer Station: Solid waste, bulk trash such as furniture and construction debris.

Cost is $10 per carload or $44 per ton ($12 minimum) for all other vehicles. 6310 Burnt Poplar Road, Greensboro. Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Find out more: www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/planning-development/environmental-services/interactive-waste-disposal-guide

Transfer

An excavator loads and packs trash into a trailer under the floor of the City of Greensboro Department of Environmental Services Solid Waste Disposal Division Solid Waste Transfer Station Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Transfer

A commercial trash truck unloads as an excavator loads a trailer under the floor of the City of Greensboro Department of Environmental Services Solid Waste Disposal Division Solid Waste Transfer Station Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Transfer

An excavator loads and packs trash into a trailer at the solid waste transfer station.
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

— Compiled by Staff Writer Jennifer Fernandez

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments