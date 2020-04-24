GREENSBORO — The people who manage Guilford County’s 12 shelters for the homeless recognize the hazards inherent in housing large numbers of people in group settings during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They think the 282 people now living in shelters spread throughout Greensboro and High Point are protected from infection — and from infecting others.
But not everyone feels that way.
“Our strategy is working,” said Brian Hahne, the executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness, an area nonprofit that oversees the Guilford County Continuum of Care. It’s one of the agencies coordinating the countywide approach to housing the homeless during the pandemic.
“When I looked at the data last week about the capacity our shelters have, I realize they’re not maxed out,” Hahne said. “The first part of our strategy to space out our residents is working.”
Hahne said that no one at the 12 shelters coordiGnated by the Continuum of Care has shown symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Guilford County health officials outlined a strategy last week to provide hotel rooms to isolate those who do.
Still, Michelle Kennedy whose Interactive Resource Center is a leader in the city’s fight against homelessness, says the Continuum of Care’s approach doesn’t follow the best practices outlined by state and federal health officials.
In contrast, Kennedy’s agency is working with Cone Health and other organizations to house nearly 200 homeless people in hotels across the city — at a cost of roughly $250,000.
“There is solid evidence from Boston and Baltimore, among other cities, that shows significant virus spread in homeless shelters,” said Kennedy, a City Council member and the IRC’s executive director. “In many cases, people testing positive were asymptomatic. In a place like Guilford County, where we lack adequate access to testing, we have no way to know who is positive or to what degree we have virus spread.”
Kennedy’s perspective is part of an ongoing and, at times, heated debate among local advocates about how to best care for the homeless during this pandemic.
Like most cities, Greensboro has struggled for years on what to do with the hundreds that make up the homeless population.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the issue, with area shelters having to figure out on the fly how to safely house these vulnerable people while not contributing to the number of outbreaks seen in nursing homes, prisons and other group settings across North Carolina.
Steve Key, executive director of Open Door Ministries in High Point, says his group’s two shelters have made it a priority to give their guests the space they need to remain safe even in a dormitory setting.
With 47 people currently housed at Open Door, the agency’s main shelter is 69% full.
In the group’s main dormitory at 400 N. Centennial St., 26 bunk beds are designated for one person each, enabling guests to sleep alternately on top and bottom bunks.
The dining rooms, once open to anybody who wanted to come for a meal, are only accessible to the 35 men living in the dormitories.
Hand sanitizers are readily available and a number of signs drill the message of cleanliness home.
“It’s just about creating awareness,” Key said.
Myron Wilkins, the president and executive director of the Greensboro Urban Ministry, recognizes that “congregate” housing where people stay in common areas for long periods of time isn’t exactly ideal. But he and other shelter leaders are trying to manage the homeless with the resources they have.
He said the Urban Ministry is working hard to find permanent housing for residents in order to reduce its shelter population, thus giving current residents more space.
For Kennedy, the Continuum of Care’s approach is misguided.
“We are many weeks into this crisis and while the response would be late,” she said, “there is still time to act in a manner that is proactive and supports public health best practices. The choice to only move people out of congregate settings once they are symptomatic or test positive is careless and dangerous.”
Kennedy said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has offered ways that municipalities can get money to house the homeless in hotels and said she is dismayed the Continuum of Care hasn’t attempted to get that funding.
“It is shameful to attempt to further a public narrative that implies that shelters are our best option or to attempt to claim successes of an ill-advised shelter plan,” Kennedy said. “It is even more shameful to not acknowledge that funding exists in order to provide the best option available and leaders have chosen not to utilize it.”
Hahne said area shelters “are reaching out for individual funding sources.”
In the meantime, he’s proud of what the group has accomplished.
“It’s taken this body to come together ... doing this work together in the interest of our clients, even though it’s tough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.