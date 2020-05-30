WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted within the past two weeks.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the House also passed these bills by voice vote: the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act, to require the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to provide information on suicide rates in law enforcement; the Public Safety Officer Pandemic Response Act, to provide public safety officer death and disability benefits for certain public safety officers who contract COVID-19; and the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act, to increase the rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities and the rates of dependency and indemnity compensation for the survivors of certain disabled veterans.
There were no key votes in the Senate this week.
U.S. House
Human rights in China: The House has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act to impose sanctions on Chinese individuals found responsible for human rights violations of ethnic Turkic Muslims (also known as Uyghurs) in the Xinjiang region of China, and require various reports to Congress on circumstances in Xinjiang and China’s abuse of the Turkic Muslims. The vote on Wednesday, May 27, was 413-1.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Coronavirus aid recipients: The House has rejected the TRUTH Act to require the Small Business Administration to release information about its disbursal of loans and grants for coronavirus-related aid to small businesses. The vote on Thursday, May 28, was 269-147, with a two-thirds majority needed for approval.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Coronavirus unemployment benefits: The House has passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act to modify the terms of a program for providing aid to businesses for paying their employees during coronavirus lockdowns, including extending the period for businesses to spend their loans and qualify for loan forgiveness to 24 weeks. The vote on Thursday, May 28, was 417-1.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Negotiating surveillance bill: The House has passed a motion to disagree with the Senate-passed version of the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act and request a conference with the Senate to negotiate the two chambers’ versions of the bill. It would reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and change various government surveillance activities, including ending the National Security Agency’s call detail records program and increasing disclosure of rulings by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court. The vote to go to conference on Thursday, May 28, was 284-122.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.