WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a bill to provide a 77-day extension of certain authorities for foreign intelligence and international terrorism investigations; and a bill to authorize the secretary of Veterans Affairs to treat certain programs of education converted to distance learning by reason of emergencies and health-related situations in the same manner as programs of education pursued at educational institutions.
The House also passed a bill to authorize the secretary of Veterans Affairs to treat certain programs of education converted to distance learning by reason of emergencies and health-related situations in the same manner as programs of education pursued at educational institutions.
U.S. House
Coronavirus spending: The House has passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The bill would provide emergency spending in fiscal 2020 to respond to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, for measures including free testing for the virus, and food and unemployment benefits. The vote on March 13 was 363-40.
Yea: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Nay: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
U.S. Senate
Coronavirus paid leave: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that would have required employers to provide two weeks of paid emergency days, 12 weeks of paid emergency leave, and seven days of accrued paid sick leave payments to employees, with the federal government to then reimburse employers for the payments. The vote on Wednesday, March 18, was 47-51.
Nays: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Coronavirus leave benefits: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The amendment would have replaced the bill's provision for federally mandated sick pay and paid family leave provided by employers and instead provided for payments through federal unemployment insurance programs that are administered by state governments. The vote on Wednesday, March 18, was 50-48, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: The Senate has passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The bill provides emergency spending in fiscal 2020 to respond to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, for measures including paid sick leave, free testing for the virus, and food and unemployment benefits. The vote on Wednesday, March 18, was 90-8.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
