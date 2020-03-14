WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed a bill to add Ireland to the E3 nonimmigrant visa program; a bill expressing the sense of the House that the United States should continue to support the people of Nicaragua in their peaceful efforts to promote democracy and human rights, and use the tools under U.S. law to increase political and financial pressure on the government of Daniel Ortega; a bill to require an evaluation by the Government Accountability Office of the social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture; and the Federally Requiring Earned Education-debt Discharges for Vets Act, to automatically discharge the loans of certain veteran borrowers.
U.S. House
Reuniting Korean Americans: The House has passed the Divided Families Reunification Act to require the State Department to work with South Korea on attempts to reunite Korean Americans with their relatives in North Korea, either in person or by video. The vote on Monday, March 9, was unanimous with 391 yeas.
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Modernizing Congress: The House has passed the Moving Our Democracy and Congressional Operations Towards Modernization Resolution to take various measures aimed at improving Congress and its use of technology. Measures include changing orientation for new senators and representatives, and requiring reports on actions to improve public access to legislative information, and the accessibility of the U.S. Capitol for the disabled. The vote on Tuesday, March 10, was 395-13.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Veterans in apprenticeships: The House has passed the Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act to require the Labor Department to make changes to its registered apprenticeship programs to promote access to the programs for military veterans. The vote on Wednesday, March 11, was unanimous with 412 yeas.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Government surveillance: The House has passed the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act. The bill would reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and change various government surveillance activities, including ending the National Security Agency’s call detail records program and increasing disclosure of rulings by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The vote on Wednesday, March 11, was 278-136.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Iran War resolution: The House has passed a resolution to prevent the use of military force against Iran in the absence of a declaration of war by Congress or specific legal authorization from Congress. The vote on Wednesday, March 11, was 227-186.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Fraud and student loans: The Senate has passed a resolution that would void a September 2019 Education Department rule concerning the process by which former students at public and private schools seek forgiveness of their federal student loans due to alleged fraud by their schools. The vote on Wednesday, March 11, was 53-42.
Nays: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Energy regulation: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James P. Danly to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Danly has been FERC’s general counsel since 2017, and previously was a private practice energy lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote on Thursday, March 12, was 52-40.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
