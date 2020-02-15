Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed these measures: the Securing America’s Ports Act, to require the secretary of Homeland Security to develop a plan to increase to 100% the rates of scanning of commercial and passenger vehicles entering the United States at land ports of entry; the Protecting Critical Infrastructure Against Drones and Emerging Threats Act, to require the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a terrorism threat assessment relating to unmanned aircraft systems; and the Drone Origin Security Enhancement Act, to prohibit the secretary of Homeland Security from operating or procuring foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.
U.S. House
Aid to Puerto Rico: The House has passed the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, which would provide $4.67 billion to Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories for spending related to disaster recovery, and also expand the number of tax credits available for residents of Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. The vote on Feb. 7 was 237-161.
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Women’s history museum: The House has passed the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act, which would establish at the Smithsonian Institution a council charged with recommending a site for building a women’s history museum in Washington, D.C. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 11, was 374-37.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
Children and Homeland Security: The House has passed the Homeland Security for Children Act to require the Homeland Security Department to account for the needs of children in the development of its programs and policies. The vote on Monday, Feb. 10, was 374-11.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Homeland Security acquisitions: The House has passed the DHS Acquisition Reform Act to modify acquisition management programs at the Homeland Security Department. The vote on Monday, Feb. 10, was 380-4.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Federal wilderness lands: The House has passed the Protecting America’s Wilderness Act to designate close to 1.4 million acres of federal government land in western states as wilderness, with resulting restrictions on human use of the land. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 12, was 231-183.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
Equal Rights Amendment: The House has passed a resolution to eliminate the time deadline for ratification by the states of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 13, was 232-183.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew Lynn Brasher to serve as a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Brasher has been a U.S. District Court judge in Alabama since May 2019; previously, he was Alabama’s solicitor general from 2014 to 2019, and a private practice lawyer in Birmingham. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 11, was 52-43.
Yeas: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Alaska district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Joshua M. Kindred to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Alaska district. Kindred was an Alaska state prosecutor from 2008 to 2013, counsel at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association from 2013 to 2018, and since 2018 has been a regional solicitor at the Interior Department. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 12, was 54-41.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Missouri district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Matthew Thomas Schelp to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the eastern district of Missouri. Schelp has been a private practice lawyer in St. Louis since 2010; from 2001 to 2010, he was a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the eastern district. The vote, on Feb. 12, was 72 yeas to 23 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Illinois district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Fitzgerald Kness to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Kness has been general counsel at the College of DuPage in suburban Chicago since 2016; before that, he was a prosecutor in the northern district and a private practice attorney in Chicago. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 12, was 81-12.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
New York district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Philip M. Halpern to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Halpern has been a private practice lawyer near New York City since 1984. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 12, was 77-19.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Terrorism and military force: The Senate has tabled an amendment to a resolution on a potential war with Iran. The amendment would have exempted military force against designated terrorist organizations from the resolution’s requirement that Congress give authority for force against Iran. The vote to table on Thursday, Feb. 13, was 54-46.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Diplomacy against Iran: The Senate has tabled an amendment to a resolution on a potential war with Iran. The amendment would have added to the resolution findings that the U.S. is not now engaged in military hostilities against Iran, and that the Trump administration’s strategy of applying maximum pressure against Iran has reduced Iran’s ability to fund terrorism and proxy groups in Middle East conflicts. The vote to table on Thursday, Feb. 13, was 54-46.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Conflict with Iran: The Senate has passed a resolution to prevent the use of military force against Iran in the absence of a declaration of war by Congress or specific legal authorization from Congress. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 13, was 55-45.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Targeted News Service
