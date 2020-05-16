WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, to designate 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number for the purpose of the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system operating through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and through the Veterans Crisis Line; and passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, to condemn gross human rights violations of ethnic Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, and calling for an end to arbitrary detention, torture, and harassment of these communities inside and outside China.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Housing deputy secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian D. Montgomery to serve as deputy secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Montgomery has been Federal Housing commissioner since May 2018, and served in the same role from 2005 to 2009; he had been assigned some of the duties of the deputy secretary in January 2019. The vote on Tuesday, May 12, was 61- 32.
Yeas: Richard Burr (R), Thom Tillis (R)
Homeland Security finances: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Troy D. Edgar to serve as the Homeland Security Department’s chief financial officer. Edgar has been a Homeland Security official since January; previously, he was founder and CEO of Global Conductor, a management consultancy, the mayor of the California city of Los Alamitos, and a Boeing executive. The vote on Tuesday, May 12, was 62-31.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
FISA investigations: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the USA Freedom Reauthorization Act that would have removed internet browsing activity from the list of investigative authorities granted for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act investigations. The vote on Wednesday, May 13, was 59-37, with a 60-vote majority required for approval.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
FISA Court: The Senate has passed an amendment to the USA Freedom Reauthorization Act that would increase the ability of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court to seek amici (friends of the court) participation in surveillance cases. The vote on Wednesday, May 13, was 77-19.
Nay: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Use of FISA information: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the USA Freedom Reauthorization Act that would have prohibited the surveillance of American citizens and prohibited the use, in legal and administrative proceedings, of information obtained under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The vote on Thursday, May 14, was 11-85.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Government surveillance: The Senate has passed the USA Freedom Reauthorization Act. The bill would reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and change various government surveillance activities, including ending the National Security Agency’s call detail records program and increasing disclosure of rulings by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court. The vote on Thursday, May 14, was 80-16.
Nay: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Targeted News Service
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.