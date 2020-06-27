WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted the past week.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (S. 327), to provide for a lifetime National Recreational Pass for any veteran with a service-connected disability.
U.S. House
Police reforms: The House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to adopt a variety of changes to federal oversight of state and local law enforcement agencies. Changes would include limiting qualified immunity from civil lawsuits for police officers, requiring the use of body cameras, and creating a National Police Misconduct Registry. The vote on Thursday, June 25, was 236-181.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cory T. Wilson to serve as a judge on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wilson had been a judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals since February 2019; before that, he was a Mississippi state legislator, aide in the George W. Bush administration, and lawyer in Mississippi. The vote on Wednesday, June 24, was 52-48.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Police reforms: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the Justice Act to adopt various measures aimed at improving policing practices, including limiting the use of chokeholds, no-knock warrants, and increasing the use of body-worn cameras. The vote to end debate on Wednesday, June 24, was 55-45, with a three-fifths majority needed to end debate.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
