WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Regulating nuclear power: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert J. Feitel to be the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's inspector general. Feitel has been a Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation attorney since 1995. The vote on Monday, May 4, was unanimous with 87 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Counterintelligence: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of William R. Evanina to serve as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. Evanina has been the Center's director since mid-2014, and before that was a longtime special agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and an official at the Central Intelligence Agency. The vote on Wednesday, May 6, was 84-7.
Not voting: Burr
Yea: Tillis
Military force against Iran: The Senate has failed to override a veto by President Trump of a resolution (S.J. Res. 68) to prevent the use of military force against Iran in the absence of a declaration of war by Congress or specific legal authorization from Congress. The vote on Thursday, May 7, was 49-44, with a two-thirds majority required to override the veto.
Not voting: Burr
Nay: Tillis
