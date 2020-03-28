WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act, to permit appellants to appear in cases before the Board of Veterans' Appeals by picture and voice transmission from locations other than facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs; and the Department of Veterans Affairs Website Accessibility Act to require the secretary of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study on the accessibility of websites of the Department of Veterans Affairs to individuals with disabilities.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Coronavirus spending debate: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the motion to consider the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The vote on Sunday, March 22, was 47-47, with a three-fifths majority required to end debate.
Yeas: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Unemployment benefits: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that would have capped unemployment benefits provided by the bill at the level of wages that were received by a given unemployed individual before losing his or her job. The vote on Wednesday, March 25, was 48-48.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Coronavirus spending: The Senate has passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The bill would spend about $2 trillion on measures to respond to the coronavirus or COVID-19, outbreak, including health care, direct payments to consumers, unemployment benefits, and loans and grants to businesses. The vote on Wednesday, March 25, was unanimous with 96 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.