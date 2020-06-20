WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted within the past two weeks.
Along with roll call votes the week of June 8, the Senate also passed the CONFUCIUS Act, to establish limitations regarding Confucius Institutes; the Stop Senior Scams Act, to establish a Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Council; and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, to extend lease protections for servicemembers under stop movement orders in response to a local, national, or global emergency.
Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, to provide assistance for United States nationals taken hostage or unlawfully or wrongfully detained abroad; a resolution designating June 19, 2020, as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which news of the end of slavery reached the slaves in the southwestern states; the Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act, to provide for a single point of contact at the Social Security Administration for people who are victims of identity theft; and a resolution, supporting the role of the United States in helping save the lives of children and protecting the health of people in developing countries with vaccines and immunization through GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.
There were no key votes in the House.
U.S. Senate
Air Force chief: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charles Q. Brown Jr., to be the Air Force’s chief of staff. Brown, who was named a general in mid-2018, has been an Air Force officer since 1984, and most recently was the commander of Pacific Air Forces. The vote on June 9 was unanimous with 98 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Funding parks: The Senate has passed a substitute amendment to the Taxpayer First Act. The amendment, known as the Great American Outdoors Act, would fund deferred maintenance programs at the national parks and provide for the purchase of land and waterways to expand public lands. The vote on Monday, June 15, was 73-24.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Maintaining government lands: The Senate has passed the Great American Outdoors Act, to establish the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund for covering maintenance backlogs at various federal land management agencies, and establish dedicated funding sources for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The vote on Wednesday, June 17, was 73-25.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justin Reed Walker to serve as a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Walker, a U.S. District Court judge in Kentucky since October 2019, had been a private practice lawyer in Louisville and Washington, D.C., since 2010, and a law professor at the University of Louisville since 2015. The vote on Thursday, June 18, was 51-42.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
