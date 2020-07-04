WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted the past two weeks.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Social Security Act to provide authority for fiscal year 2020 for increased payments for temporary assistance to U.S. citizens returned from foreign countries; the Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act to amend the Improper Payments Elimination and Recovery Improvement Act of 2012, including making changes to the Do Not Pay Initiative, for improved detection, prevention, and recovery of improper payments to deceased individuals; a bill to extend the authority for commitments for the paycheck protection program and separate amounts authorized for other loans under section 7(a) of the Small Business Act; and a bill to impose sanctions with respect to foreign persons involved in the erosion of certain obligations of China with respect to Hong Kong.
U.S. House
Student loans and fraud: The House has failed to override President Trump's veto of a resolution that would have voided a September 2019 Education Department rule concerning the process by which former students at public and private schools seek forgiveness of their federal student loans due to alleged fraud by their schools. The vote on June 26 was 238 yeas to 173 nays, with a two-thirds majority required to override the veto.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Status of Washington, D.C.: The House has passed the Washington, D.C. Admission Act to make Washington, D.C., a state, to be governed by the district's existing laws, and with two senators and one representative in Congress. The vote on June 26 was 232-180.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Health insurance: The House has passed the State Health Care Premium Reduction Act. The bill would establish the Improve Health Insurance Affordability Fund, to provide money to state governments for sending reinsurance payments to health insurers, with the goal of thereby reducing the cost of insurance plans bought in the individual health insurance market. The vote on Monday, June 29, was 234-179.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Consumer credit reports: The House has passed the Protecting Your Credit Score Act to establish a variety of measures regulating consumer credit reporting agencies. Consumers would be able to receive an annual credit report and credit score for free, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would be given oversight power of the agencies, and the agencies would be subject to data security requirements. The vote on Monday, June 29, was 234-179.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Coronavirus and housing: The House has passed the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act to provide $100 billion for an emergency rental assistance fund and $75 billion for a homeowners' assistance fund, and both extend and expand moratoriums on eviction and foreclosure of renters and homeowners. The vote on Monday, June 29, was 232-180.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
Low-income banking: The House has passed a resolution to disapprove of and void a Treasury Department rule issued in June 2020 to change Community Reinvestment Act loans made by banks in lower-income communities. The vote on Monday, June 29, was 230-179.
Not voting: Walker
Nay: Budd
China and transportation spending: The House has passed a motion to recommit the INVEST in America Act to the House Transportation Committee and report the bill back to the House with an amendment barring companies that are based in nonmarket economy countries, such as China, from receiving funds authorized by the bill. The vote on Wednesday, July 1, was 224-193.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Transportation spending: The House has passed the INVEST in America Act to reauthorize through fiscal 2025 the federal government's surface transportation programs. The vote on Wednesday, July 1, was 233-188.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
War in Afghanistan: The Senate has tabled an amendment to the 2021 military appropriations bill that would have withdrawn all remaining U.S. soldiers from Afghanistan within a year. The vote to table on Wednesday, July 1, was 60-33.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Yea: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
