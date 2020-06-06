WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted within the past two weeks.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (H.R. 7010), to amend the Small Business Act and the CARES Act to modify certain provisions related to the forgiveness of loans under the paycheck protection program, and allow recipients of loan forgiveness under the paycheck protection program to defer payroll taxes.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Florida District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Leonard Badalamenti to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Badalamenti has been a Florida appeals court judge since 2015, and before that was a public defender lawyer in the Middle District. The vote on Monday, June 1, was 55-22.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Yea: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Defense official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Victor G. Mercado to serve as assistant secretary for strategy, plans, and capabilities at the Defense Department. Mercado was a naval officer from 1983 to 2018; since then, he has been a deputy assistant secretary for plans and posture at Defense. The vote on Tuesday, June 2, was 75-15.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Overseeing coronavirus spending: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian D. Miller to be the special inspector general for pandemic recovery. Miller has been an assistant and associate counsel in the White House since December 2018, was previously a lawyer at the Rogers Joseph O'Donnell law firm in Washington, D.C., and before that the inspector general at the General Services Administration. The vote on Tuesday, June 2, was 51-40.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second Defense official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James H. Anderson to serve as deputy under secretary for policy at the Defense Department. Anderson had been in the position on an interim basis, after being named assistant secretary for strategy, plans, and capabilities at Defense in August 2018; he was previously a military officer and a Defense Department official during the George W. Bush administration. The vote on Wednesday, June 3, was 78-17.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Texas District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Drew B. Tipton to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Tipton has been a lawyer at the Baker & Hostetler law firm in Houston since 1999, specializing in labor and employment law. The vote on Wednesday, June 3, was 52-41.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Public broadcasting CEO: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael Pack to serve as the Broadcasting Board of Governors' chief executive officer for a three-year term. The board governs the U.S. Agency for Global Media, whose branches include Voice of America and Radio Free Europe. Pack is the president of Manifold Productions, a film and television production company, and has been a senior vice president at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The vote on Thursday, June 4, was 53-38.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
