Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed: the Secure Federal Leases from Espionage and Suspicious Entanglements Act, to require the disclosure of ownership of high-security space leased to accommodate a federal agency; the Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act, to require a review of the effects of FHA mortgage insurance policies, practices, and products on small-dollar mortgage lending; the Yes In My Backyard Act, to require certain grantees under title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 to submit a plan to track discriminatory land use policies; and the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, to require the president to develop a strategy to ensure the security of next generation mobile telecommunications systems and infrastructure in the United States and to assist allies and strategic partners in maximizing the security of next generation mobile telecommunications systems, infrastructure, and software.
The House also passed a resolution expressing the sense of the House that the United States condemns all forms of violence against children globally and recognizes the harmful impacts of violence against children; and the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, to require the Federal Communications Commission to issue rules relating to the collection of data with respect to the availability of broadband services.
U.S. House
Gold Star monument: The House has passed the Gold Star Families National Monument Extension Act to extend to the start of 2024 the authority for the Gold Star Mothers National Monument Foundation to establish a commemorative work at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Gold Star families, who have had a relative die in combat. The vote on Feb. 28 was unanimous with 407 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Regulating tobacco: The House has passed the Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act, to impose various regulations on tobacco products, including both cigarettes and e-cigarettes. The vote on Feb. 28 was 213-195.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Soldiers and debt collectors: The House has passed the Fair Debt Collection Practices for Servicemembers Act, to prohibit debt collectors from making threats regarding a military member's rank or security clearance, or threats of prosecution under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, in their attempts to collect debts. The vote on Monday, March 2, was unanimous with 355 yeas.
Yeas: Walker
Not voting: Budd
Chinese loans: The House has passed the Ensuring Chinese Debt Transparency Act, to establish a U.S. policy of attempting to increase transparency about the terms and conditions of financing provided by China to members of international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The vote on Monday, March 2, was unanimous with 356 yeas.
Yeas: Walker
Not voting: Budd
Central African Republic: The House has passed a resolution condemning violence by armed groups against civilians in the Central African Republic and calling for a lasting political solution to that country's conflict. The vote on Tuesday, March 3, was 378-7.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Scholarships for Pakistani education: The House has passed the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act, to require the U.S. Agency for International Development to award at least half of the university scholarships the agency grants to Pakistani youth through its Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program, from 2020 through 2022, to Pakistani women. The vote on Tuesday, March 3, was 374-16.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Backing Taiwan: The House has passed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act, to require the State Department to consult Congress before decreasing or increasing engagement with another nation as a result of that nation's move to strengthen or undermine its ties with Taiwan. The vote on Wednesday, March 4, was unanimous with 415 yeas.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Coronavirus response: The House has passed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The bill would provide $8.3 billion of emergency supplemental spending in fiscal 2020 to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The vote on Wednesday, March 4, was 415-2.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
TSA workers: The House has passed the Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act. The bill would establish various rights for Transportation Security Administration employees, including pay rates and conditions of employment. The vote on Thursday, March 5, was 230-171.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Coronavirus response: The Senate has passed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The bill would provide $8.3 billion of emergency supplemental spending in fiscal 2020 to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The vote on Thursday, March 5, was 96-1.
Yeas: U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.