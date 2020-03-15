Our world has changed in the past week.
As concern has grown over COVID-19, group activities have come to a standstill, while shopping for key items has spiked.
What want to hear about your experiences.
Has your office told you to work from home? Have your hours decreased — or maybe increased?
Did you go to a worship service in person? Watch a video stream?
If you're a working parent, are you scrambling to find someone to watch your kids in the coming weeks?
Are you stocking up on food or other supplies? Did you see empty shelves where bread, meat, hand saniziter had been?
What are you doing differently — and the same?
Drop us a note about what you've seen and experienced in recent days by emailing cindy.loman@greensboro.com, Please include your name and town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.