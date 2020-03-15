low toilet paper.jpg

Our world has changed in the past week.

As concern has grown over COVID-19, group activities have come to a standstill, while shopping for key items has spiked.

What want to hear about your experiences.

Has your office told you to work from home? Have your hours decreased — or maybe increased?

Did you go to a worship service in person? Watch a video stream?

If you're a working parent, are you scrambling to find someone to watch your kids in the coming weeks?

Are you stocking up on food or other supplies? Did you see empty shelves where bread, meat, hand saniziter had been?

What are you doing differently — and the same?

Drop us a note about what you've seen and experienced in recent days by emailing cindy.loman@greensboro.com, Please include your name and town.

Contact Cindy Loman at cindy.loman@greensboro.com, 336-373-7212 or on Facebook at Cindy News-Record Loman.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments