CHARLOTTE — In March 2019, a white police officer shot and killed Danquirs Franklin, a 27-year-old Black man, in the parking lot of a Burger King.
Body-camera footage shows Charlotte police officer Wende Kerl repeatedly telling Franklin to drop his weapon. When he moves his hand, she shoots. The video outraged community members who say Franklin was in the process of dropping his gun when he was shot.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department decided after an investigation that the shooting was justified.
However, Charlotte's Citizens Review Board disagreed. After Franklin's family appealed the department's decision, the board voted unanimously in February that police had "clearly erred" in its finding.
But City Manager Marcus D. Jones sided with the police department.
Kerl returned to duty late last year and was assigned to a non-patrol investigative position with police.
Demands to increase the power of police oversight boards have gained traction as protests in North Carolina against police brutality continue into their second month since the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The Raleigh City Council voted unanimously this month to ask the state to grant more power to the city's new Police Advisory Board, which was formed in February.
Subpoena power would allow the board to compel witnesses to testify or force the police department to provide additional evidence. Without it, council member Jonathan Melton said in a phone interview, the board "lacks the ability to provide any sort of oversight."
"It's really important in this moment for Raleigh to indicate that we will work towards a true community oversight board if we are given that authority," Melton said.
In its recommendations after the Franklin shooting, the Charlotte board requested that police support the board in pushing for this power, too. Police rejected the request.
"True justice is never going to happen unless our family member lived and could come back alive," said Kinard Barnett, Franklin's cousin.
Barnett is also pushing the city to increase the power of the police oversight board, to give the City Council the final say on the board's determination, and to make the oversight process more accessible.
"I'm hoping that that's a part of my cousin's legacy: that there's some change in the system," he said.
Limited power
Boards in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Durham have faced similar limitations, as will the board that city council members voted to form last month in Fayetteville. Support for creating a board has gained traction in Wilmington in recent weeks, too.
Without more authority, boards like Charlotte's can only review materials that police used in their own investigation of an incident.
In some cities, the boards' powers are even more limited.
Members of the grassroots group Raleigh Police Accountability Community Taskforce, who have been pushing for a police oversight board since 2015, declined to even apply for the new board because of its lack of oversight power.
In a statement published June 16 on Twitter, Raleigh Police Accountability wrote that because the board would not be able to conduct investigations, it "will not provide Raleigh citizens, especially those heavily and unjustly impacted by racialized police violence, with any power to hold police accountable."
A list of demands the group presented to Raleigh's City Council on June 2 included subpoena power for the proposed board to "effectively review and investigate grievances."
The Raleigh Police Department declined to comment on the letter. Last year, Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in a meeting with citizens and activists that she opposed the creation of a citizen-led oversight board.
"The citizens review board won't be the be-all, end-all, either. Part of that is simply because police, like all of you and everyone else here, we are human. I must ask at what point does performance become so restricted that officers simply cannot do their jobs? They are the ones running toward danger at the risk of their own lives," she said.
How the state might help
The boards in North Carolina that are currently allowed to review how police departments responded to citizen complaints have done so only a few times in recent years. Rarely have their findings diverged with those of the department.
"The problem with (the boards) right now is that they have very little effectiveness and very little authority to hold law enforcement accountable because of the laws in North Carolina," said Dawn Blagrove, executive director of the Carolina Justice Policy Center.
Blagrove and other advocates met with Gov. Roy Cooper last month to request an executive order giving the boards subpoena power.
Repeated attempts to amend state law to give civilian oversight boards additional power have failed.
A 2015 bill in the state House that aimed to prohibit racial profiling would have also authorized citizen review boards to conduct independent investigations. The bill sponsored by Democratic Reps. Rodney Moore, Jean Farmer-Butterfield and Graig Meyer and Cecil Brockman of High Point never made it out of committee.
A bill in 2017 specifically written for this purpose also died in committee. One of the sponsors of that bill, Rep. Amos Quick, a Democrat representing Greensboro, filed a similar bill in 2018, which didn't receive a committee hearing.
"That tells you all you need to know right there that someone, whoever was the decision-maker, did not think that this rose to the level of not only getting a committee hearing but also being brought to the floor," Quick said.
Quick has drafted new legislation he plans to submit as an amendment to a forthcoming regulations reform bill. He says legislators representing other large cities also plan to push this issue in the legislature in the coming months.
"We'll keep filing these bills as often as we need to so they get the hearing they deserve, and the vote that they deserve and hopefully it won't take a national tragedy closer to home that will cause others to see the importance of these types of laws," he said.
