GREENSBORO — It was one of the feel-good stories the first time Greensboro hosted the U.S. Figure Skating Championships back in 2011.
Caitlin Yankowskas and John Coughlin won the pairs championship, skating to “Ave Maria” in their long program, a moving performance in memory of Coughlin’s mother, who died 11 months earlier.
Coughlin had just turned 25. It was his first national title. He was thrilled. He was charming. He was equal parts emotional and gregarious.
Coughlin killed himself a year ago this month.
The 33-year-old retired champion hanged himself in his father’s Kansas City home the day after the U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended him from coaching. A source told USA Today reporter Christine Brennan that SafeSport was looking into three reports of sexual misconduct against Coughlin.
SafeSport’s investigation ended with Coughlin’s death. But the allegations didn’t.
In May, one of Coughlin’s former pairs partners, Bridget Namiotka, wrote on Facebook that Coughlin had sexually abused her for two years. She was between the ages of 14 and 17 when she skated with Coughlin, and she claimed he “hurt at least 10 people, including me.”
Then in August, retired Olympian Ashley Wagner — the feel-good story of Greensboro’s 2015 nationals after her comeback victory in women’s singles — came forward with a first-person essay in USA Today.
Wagner said Coughlin sexually assaulted her in 2008, when she was 17 and he was 22, providing details from one night that “has haunted me ever since.”
“But this is not about a name,” Wagner wrote. “This is about the environment that allowed for that act to happen. I want the issue to feel real to people, and for them to understand the dynamics of my sport, where uncomfortable power imbalances thrive.”
'It's never acceptable'
All in all, it’s been a rough year for figure skating.
And it goes beyond the Coughlin case.
Richard Callaghan, who coached Tara Lipinski to Olympic gold in 1998, was permanently banned from figure skating by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct. Last month, an arbitrator reduced the 73-year-old Callaghan’s suspension to three years.
Another coach, figure skating Hall of Famer John Zimmerman, is working in Greensboro this week while under investigation by the Center for SafeSport. The parents of a 13-year-old female skater accuse coaches Zimmerman and Silvia Fontana of covering up sexual misconduct by one of their older male skaters, French Olympian Morgan Cipres.
With the national championships back in Greensboro for the third time in 10 years, officials with U.S. Figure Skating’s own SafeSport program said the sport has taken some steps to fix old problems.
“It’s all meant to be proactive,” said attorney John Anderson, the senior director of U.S. Figure Skating’s SafeSport program. “You say, ‘U.S. Figure Skating has had a bad year.’ But if you ask me, if one kid suffers abuse, then it’s a bad year. To me, it’s never acceptable.”
Anderson and Shelbi Meyer, the manager of U.S. Figure Skating’s SafeSport outreach and education, are figure skating outsiders. That’s by design, they said, as they were brought in to shepherd the sport’s efforts to make it safer for its young athletes.
Anderson is the father of two teenaged daughters who are both elite soccer players. As a volunteer, he ran a youth soccer club with nearly 10,000 members in Colorado before taking the job at U.S. Figure Skating.
“That’s a lot of kids, and so, naturally, you run across a lot of issues,” Anderson said. “Some of those are the issues (U.S. Figure Skating) faces today. By being in that role, I started to think a lot about athlete protection.”
Meyer came to figure skating from USA Triathlon’s SafeSport department. Before that, she worked in child welfare in Ohio, then did victim and family advocacy work.
“Neither of us are invested with relationships in the sport,” Meyer said. “We both enjoyed watching figure skating on TV and during the Olympics, but we didn’t have any existing relationships.”
'A much different world'
Change has already happened, Anderson said, although much more work remains to be done.
Anderson took the job with U.S. Figure Skating in October 2017, when the #MeToo movement was blossoming and two months after the shocking Larry Nassar hearings. Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, is a convicted serial child molester who assaulted at least 250 girls and young women.
“From the time I started to where we are now, it’s only 2½ years but it’s a much different world,” Anderson said. “U.S. Figure Skating has evolved like a lot of sports, but the unique thing is it actually had a lot of things already in place.”
Among other things, U.S. Figure Skating requires mandatory reporting for suspicions of child abuse, publishes its banned and suspended lists and requires background checks for adults working within the sport.
“If you read some of the reports about how a Larry Nassar (situation) could be prevented,” Anderson said, “mandatory reporting is at the top of the list. And we’ve had that requirement for some time.”
In her essay for USA Today, Wagner pointed out a problem with the established social life of figure skaters. Athletes are grouped based on their skill rather than their age, Wagner wrote, making peers out of young teenagers and older 20-somethings.
Meyer said a policy of “two-deep leadership’” could help head off problems.
“It limits one-on-one interactions between adults in the sport and minors,” Meyer said. “Two-deep leadership is making sure any time a minor meets with adult members, there’s another person present. It helps to protect the minor and the adult. That’s also applied when we have any kind of medical treatment involved. There has to be another person there.”
For instance, minor skaters are no longer allowed to live with their coaches or even be alone in a car with an adult coach, trainer, administrator, etc. Another adult must be present.
“The research shows that the big areas of risk are whenever you have those one-on-one instances,” Meyer said. “We’re trying to short-circuit any opportunity for grooming to begin.”
'If you see something'
At the heart of Anderson’s and Meyer’s efforts is teaching about grooming, the process by which an adult gains trust of a minor.
The warning signs include special treatment (offering rides, helping the athlete’s family) and fulfilling unmet needs (one-on-one attention that might be lacking).
“It eventually escalates to a point where everyone around them is trusting and involved in the relationship, and encouraging of it,” Meyer said. “And finally it becomes sexual in nature. ... Often, by then, the child involved is in so deep that they don’t understand what’s happening to them is wrong.”
Grooming education is vital for skaters, parents and coaches, Anderson said.
“That’s a really important piece of this,” Anderson said. “What people don’t understand is they think the predator just grooms the child, isolates them. That’s not the case. They gain the trust of the family. In just about any predatory case, if you speak to the family, at one point in time they trusted this person implicitly. Larry Nassar is a perfect example. Look at all the people who spoke up for him at first.”
Anderson and Meyer estimate they’ve conducted 1,000 in-person education sessions within the figure skating community.
Anderson said he believes they’re making a difference.
“You look at the statistics,” he said, “and they show you that most predators are caught because a friend of the victim is the one who recognized something wrong and spoke up. … So if you see something, say something.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.