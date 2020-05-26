GREENSBORO — It may be several months before the city knows the full financial toll wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
So while the City Council is now deep into the work of considering a budget that begins July 1, officials say they’ll have to wait through September before they know how badly the economic shutdown affected the income normally generated by the local sales tax and other revenue sources.
“A lot of the projections are much like looking at a winter storm forecast about a week out,” City Manager David Parrish told council members during a virtual work session on Tuesday. “The best prognosticators don’t really have a handle on it.”
The city’s best projection is that annual revenue for the fiscal year beginning in July will be down by nearly $8 million, spurred in large part by a $3.4 million decline in sales-tax income. Other, smaller sources of income are likely to decline and add to that deficit.
In his recommended budget, Parrish has made a variety of suggestions to recoup the nearly $8 million shortfall, including changes in the operations of the Greensboro Transit Agency and delaying some maintenance projects.
City officials had predicted it would receive $56 million in the coming year from Guilford County’s 2% sales tax, which is collected by the state and then returned to the city every quarter. The 2% sales tax is levied on top of the state’s 4.75% sales tax.
But because consumer spending was dramatically reduced during the shutdown, officials are having to readjust that estimate.
The city’s total budget, including capital expenses and other major costs, is $612.5 million which, even with spending cuts added, is up by 5.5%, according to a proposal submitted last week to City Council.
Council members said during Tuesday’s meeting they are concerned that if income for the next few months is even lower than predicted, they’ll need a plan to adjust the budget on short notice.
“We don’t know when this economy will recover or if we’ll run into a second wave (of coronavirus),” Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said.
Parrish said his staff is working on a variety of scenarios that could play out in the coming months.
For the most part, council members didn’t question the cuts offered by Parrish.
One suggestion that drew attention was a proposal to delay putting a new roof on the Greensboro Cultural Center, which would save the city $550,000.
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuater said doing that could be more costly in the long run.
City officials said Tuesday they are working on a list of projects that would be revived if the financial situation improves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.