GREENSBORO — Homeowners in the neighborhoods around Lake Jeanette Road and Lawndale Avenue call it "The Devil's Triangle." It's a narrow point of land at the intersection of those streets so-named because residents believe that if it were allowed to be commercially developed, it could swallow up their suburban way of life.
"I'm worried that if this triangle goes (commercial), they're going to keep plucking and plucking," said Aaron Terranova, the president of the Lawndale-Lake Jeanette Neighborhood Association.
On Wednesday night, Terranova and his fellow neighbors will make that case to the Zoning Commission. More specifically, they believe that by allowing the 2.3 acres to be rezoned from residential to light commercial use, it could give builder Kotis Properties a toehold that would spur development into neighborhoods to the north and south.
It's yet another instance of a city neighborhood not wanting to see commercial development coming into their backyard.
In this case, the fight is over a swath of land that contains four tracts of land barely noticed by passerbys because of all the overgrowth. In the midst of the foliage is an abandoned house.
Homeowners are worried that rezoning the four tracts — the house barely visible for all the trees — would strip their neighborhood of a character that's defined by the Greensboro Science Center, Country Park, a traffic circle and sidewalks.
Instead, they would like to see some kind of housing built on the site at the high-traffic intersection.
To get the rezoning, the Zoning Commission must change how the land is categorized in the city's comprehensive plan, which currently recommends residential use on the site.
In considering last month whether to recommend the change, the city's Planning Board said that some form of limited commercial development might be appropriate. However, the board is ultimately powerless to dictate what type if the site should be changed to commercial.
"It is difficult to envision how new residential development could be viable here, considering the high traffic volumes and the awkward configuration of this intersection," the Planning Board wrote in its comments about the site.
The board's rationale for approving the change and sending the issue to the Zoning Commission also acknowledges that commercial development is coming. A shopping center that includes The Fresh Market, a specialty grocery store, is a half-mile to the south of the intersection. A new interchange for the Interstate 840 loop to the north will be an irresistible draw for further commercial growth.
Marsh Prause, an attorney for Kotis Properties, said that the company has already offered conditions for its request that prevent the construction of any restaurant with a drive-through and no building larger than 22,000 square feet.
"It rules out big-box stores and a number of things that people find more impactful," he explained.
If the land is rezoned, Prause couldn't give a timetable for prospective development. He said that, while Kotis Properties owns one of four lots on the corner, three others would need to be purchased from the owner before any building could commence.
The attorney said he and Kotis Properties recently offered to speak with neighborhoods, but their request so far has gone unanswered.
Residents who met last week at a neighborhood library to discuss the issue had their own answer — a petition with several hundred signatures.
"This is going to be the domino effect," association leader Bill McBee said. "If you let this happen now, it's gonna work its way up Lawndale."
