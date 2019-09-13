GREENSBORO — A large number of people may soon be displaced from apartments provided by the United Youth Care Services substance abuse treatment agency and the strain on nonprofits trying to help those people and others will only grow in the coming weeks, a housing advocate says.
Brett Byerly, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, which helps people find permanent and emergency housing, said Friday in an email that local housing advocates and residents of the South Pointe Apartments on Holden Road have contacted his group saying they'll be displaced as early as Oct. 1 by the substance abuse agency. Other residents say they have until Oct. 15 to vacate their apartments.
Byerly said the South Pointe Apartments have been substandard for years. Some of the conditions, he wrote, include roof leaks, substantial amounts of mold and mildew, broken windows, infestations of rats and roaches, faulty appliances, faulty or broken electrical outlets, lack of working bathroom ventilation, plumbing leaks and all sorts of plumbing issues.
"The conditions that our inspector has seen recently at that property are heartbreaking, particularly when you think about the children that are living in those units," he said.
Housing advocates have accused United Youth Care Services of recruiting people desperate for housing and putting them in substandard apartments in exchange for their Medicaid insurance payments for substance abuse treatment. Some of those clients make small rent payments for their housing.
A spokeswoman for United Youth Care Services could not be reached late Friday. In a June 25 statement, however, the agency said it "categorically denies the many allegations being made against it regarding Medicaid Fraud and substandard care for any of its clients."
The state Department of Health and Human Services has been investigating such agencies in recent months and last week said it was planning to revoke the license of Ready4Change, a similar Greensboro substance abuse agency that provided substandard housing for its clients, DHHS said in a report.
Many former clients of that agency and their families, more than 20 people, are now living in the Red Roof Inn on Meadowview Road with the help of Byerly's agency and the city of Greensboro after Ready4Change told them last month to leave the Grandview Pointe Apartments at 3128 Utah Place.
Tina Ogundiran, of Ever Changing Lives Ministries, has been assisting families who are being displaced by the substance abuse agencies. She said Friday she has been hearing from people across the city as the state persists in its investigations.
"It’s an epidemic. It’s a homeless epidemic in our city and I speak as an advocate for the homeless," Ogundiran said.
She said that she has spoken with up to eight people at South Pointe who face eviction with their children, 30 people in all, and many will not have a place to live.
Martita Coxe is one of those residents. She said Friday there are mosquitoes in her shower and her apartment has missing windows. She said United Youth Care told her she must leave with her three children by Sept. 30.
Byerly wrote in his email that as people are displaced, the system of housing assistance in Greensboro will be taxed beyond capacity.
"We have been concerned since June when the stories broke (about the substance-abuse agencies) that this exact scenario would happen. We also know that there are more apartments and hotels that residents in programs are living in scattered across Greensboro and likely in other municipalities," he wrote.
"As DHHS and other investigations proceed, and as agency licenses are in jeopardy, the people who are living in these places housing status becomes increasingly precarious. We are unsure of the amount of individuals and families that could be affected. I'm concerned that it could be a large number," Byerly said.
"Our system of non-profits is already taxed and near its breaking point," Byerly said. "Shelter beds are few and far between. Sheltering and Transitional Housing Programs at agencies such as Greensboro Urban Ministry, Salvation Army, Room at the Inn and Family Service of the Piedmont already stay at capacity."
He said the local housing agencies don't have a plan to handle this wave and, "I think that something similar to the Winter Emergency shelters should be considered as we move into October."
