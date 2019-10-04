A wall-raising Friday brought tornado survivors Yolanda and Kenley Harris one step closer to a new home. The Harrises’ home on Llano Court was destroyed in the April 2018 tornado that struck east Greensboro. Through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro and the City of Greensboro, the homeowners joined family, community leaders and volunteers to begin construction on a new 1,200-square-foot home. Participants signed wall boards to commemorate the event.

