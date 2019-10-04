A wall-raising Friday brought tornado survivors Yolanda and Kenley Harris one step closer to a new home. The Harrises’ home on Llano Court was destroyed in the April 2018 tornado that struck east Greensboro. Through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro and the City of Greensboro, the homeowners joined family, community leaders and volunteers to begin construction on a new 1,200-square-foot home. Participants signed wall boards to commemorate the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.