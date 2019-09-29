A fire damaged a house on Peace Haven Road Sunday afternoon, sending a man to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and forcing the temporary closure of a section of the road near the Chester Road intersection, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 4:39 p.m. at a house at 1415 N. Peace Haven Road belonging to Christopher Dyer and Margaret Clark.
Firefighters arrived to find fire showing in one ground-floor room of the two-story brick house, according to A.T. Noah, a battalion chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The house is just north of Messiah Moravian Church on Peace Haven Road, and several fire trucks and ambulances gathered on the church parking lot to make their way into the wooded lot to put out the fire.
Peace Haven Road was closed near the church as firefighters extinguished the fire and carried out their followup tasks. Authorities said the road would be closed for several hours until firefighters had finished their work.
Ashton Hardman, an 11-year-old boy, watched firefighters working from the parking lot with his mother Courtney. They said they saw smoke around the house and saw a man being placed into an ambulance.
Noah said two men were present at the house when firefighters arrived, and that one man was taken in for smoke inhalation treatment while the other was not injured. The name of neither man was available.
Firefighters said the fire was extinguished shortly after 5 p.m., although fire crews remained on the scene after that to make sure it was completely out. Noah said the one room where the fire was received extensive damage, and that smoke damage was present in other parts of the house.
A cause of the fire had not been determined.
