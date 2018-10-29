Hotly contested congressional race gets personal attention from Ryan, Steyer
GREENSBORO — The Triad’s pivotal role in the hotly contested battle for the 13th Congressional District brought to town two national figures Monday on different sides of the equation.
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin visited on behalf of the 13th District incumbent, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, warning Republican faithful of a “green wave” of Democratic candidates bankrolled by people just like the region’s other prominent visitor.
That would be Tom Steyer, wealthy former hedge fund manager from San Francisco who was on hand for a rally downtown Monday evening that aimed partly to fire up younger voters for Budd’s challenger, Democrat Kathy Manning of Greensboro.
Steyer’s name came up earlier during Ryan’s brief visit to Guilford County Republican Party headquarters as being part of a “green wave of money” designed to wrest control of the House of Representatives from GOP hands.
“Michael Bloomberg wrote a $100 million check,” Ryan said of the former New York City mayor. “Tom Steyer wrote a $100 million check. So we see liberal multibillionaires spending money not in their community, but in your community.”
In a Monday morning interview at the Proximity Hotel, Steyer confirmed that he has spent more than $100 million of his own money in a two-pronged effort that includes turning out young voters in House districts, like the 13th, where Democratic challengers seem to have a fighting chance of winning.
The other prong, Steyer said, is impeaching President Donald Trump, who Steyer believes has trashed the nation’s highest office in a myriad of ways. The soft-spoken activist is well known across the United States for his “Need to Impeach” advertising campaign.
“This guy clearly — clearly — is a daily law breaker who breaks the Constitution, who breaks faith with the people of the United States,” Steyer said Monday morning by way of explaining his focus on impeaching Trump.
There’s no love lost between the two men. After seeing a recent Steyer interview on TV, Trump denounced him in a post on social media as “wacky” and someone who “comes off as a crazed and stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon.”
Steyer also was in the news last week as one of the would-be recipients of mail bombs sent to a number of the president’s strongest critics allegedly by Florida resident Cesar Sayoc.
The package bomb allegedly meant for him was intercepted by authorities. Steyer said he only learned he had been an alleged target through CNN, adding that he could not be more grateful for the way postal workers and police did their jobs to protect potential victims.
The California resident and former co-managing partner of lucrative Farallon Capital said that he did not fear for his own life in speaking out so forcefully in such a toxic political environment.
A graduate of Yale University and a longtime advocate for Democratic causes, Steyer, 61, described a nation in crisis for which the only cure was changing the balance of power in Washington — starting with “flipping” the House to a Democratic majority.
Steyer played a central role in founding two groups dedicated toward those ends, NextGen America and Need to Impeach. Another goal of his visit to North Carolina, he said, was getting a first-hand look at his groups’ efforts to turn out the youth vote in the 13th and 9th districts — the two currently represented by Republicans thought to be most vulnerable.
The 13th District includes much of Greensboro and High Point, all of Davie and Davidson counties, and parts of Iredell and Rowan counties. The 9th District extends from the Charlotte area to Fayetteville across the state’s southern tier.
In the 13th District, Libertarian candidate Tom Bailey and Robert Corriher of the Green Party are also running.
Joined by Budd at the Republican gathering, Ryan described the first-term congressman as an “impact player” who was needed in Washington to support conservative values.
Ryan presented a precisely opposite picture from Steyer of the nation’s current and future prospects during his 15-minute visit to the local Republican headquarters on High Point Road.
“We have a great record of accomplishments to run on,” Ryan said of the current term, citing the economic benefits of tax reform among other things.
“So we have been solving problems, improving people’s lives, focused on their problems. And we’ve got this green wave of money coming at us,” Ryan said.
About 100 rank-and-file Republicans joined Budd and other GOP candidates who are on the Nov. 6 ballot in giving Ryan, who is not seeking re-election this year, a rousing welcome.
Guilford GOP executive director George McClellan said it highlighted a rising momentum in his party’s base that has gained substantially over the last several months, spurred only in part by the controversy surrounding the confirmation of new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Steyer drew a larger, equally enthusiastic crowd Monday evening at the Cadillac Service Garage hall on East Market Street. His audience included people of all age brackets.
But he spent much of the day meeting with students at Bennett College and UNC-Greensboro urging them to vote, he told the group.
He described his NextGen initiative as “the largest youth voter mobilization effort in American history.” NextGen America claims to have registered more than 253,000 new voters this year.
“I tell them, ‘If you show up as a group, you will change America,” he said of college-age voters. “It is very obvious going around this country that we are in crisis ... I know we’re desperately in need of leadership today.”
Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.