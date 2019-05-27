sun, sunshine, heat, hot weather (copy) (copy)

Bright sun with rays shining above clouds

 Jupiterimages/

GREENSBORO — If you think it’s hotter than usual, you’re right.

Today’s high temperature in Greensboro is expected to be 93 degrees, which is about 13 degrees higher than normal, according to meteorologist Chrissy Cockrell of the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

“The normal (highs) are actually in the 80s — 80-81 — so it is pretty warm,” Cockrell said. “Summer is coming.”

And the sunny forecast makes it a good day to get out and participate in Memorial Day activities or spend some time poolside, just don’t forget to stay hydrated.

There’s only a slight chance of showers tonight, with lows around 70, Cockrell said.

Tuesday also looks sunny, with highs around 94 degrees and lows around 70.

Wednesday looks like it will be even hotter, with a high near 96.

“It is pretty warm,” Cockrell said, “but we aren’t expected to break any records, so that’s good.”

And what is the record high in Greensboro for today? It was 100 degrees in 1911, Cockrell said. The record low was 40 degrees, set in 1961.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments