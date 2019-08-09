Hope Ride is an annual six-day, 600-mile bicycle trek led by Greensboro pastor David Crabtree that travels through four African countries to help raise funds in the support of missionary and humanitarian efforts. The News & Record will post updates during the 2019 Hope Ride, which begins in South Africa and includes the Chobe National Wildlife Reserve in Botswana, Namibia, which serves as a gateway to west Zambia and the Zambezi River. It ends near the town of Sioma.
Aug. 8: Our lungs could not quite pull in enough oxygen
Aug. 8
Today saw us leaving Shikwaru around 8:30 a.m. against the rugged backdrop of the Waterburg Mountain Range.
The weather we usually encounter was nowhere to be found.
The day began twenty-five degrees warmer than last year, so we packed away jackets and leg-warmers, knowing that we were in for an unseasonably hot start. We started with a gentle headwind, never a good harbinger. We also felt the extra elevation as it seemed that our lungs could not quite pull in enough oxygen.
Somewhat undeterred, we pushed along on a gradual downhill for seventeen miles before taking a hard right and into mountainous terrain… did I mention we couldn’t get enough oxygen? We took a quick break at twenty-five miles and took on necessities for the one truly difficult climb on Hope Ride North, the Kloof Pass. Some people have a love/hate relationship with the pass.
I just hate the thing.
Climbing the Kloof as temps were reaching toward 90 was a whole new experience. I posted the highest heart rate I’ve recorded in the past few years. It’s not hard to describe the experience, but you really have experience it for yourself to appreciate it – or not.
Your lungs just don’t draw enough oxygen and your muscles scream for it in the only language they know, pain. The upward grade is relentless for a five- mile stretch. The heat makes you want to toss your helmet. By now, your insulated water bottles have failed and you are drinking tepid water or hydration mix. Just as you think you’ve reached the last corner, another corner is revealed. It’s a brute of a climb, and I was glad to wheel into the pullover at the top for another break. Everybody made it up the climb, and I felt a bit of a cramp upon arrival… more on that later.
Aug. 7: I love it here because love is here
I am back in Africa again, my second home… back to the bush, and the dust, and people who have made a significant impact in my life. I love it here because love is here. But I don’t love the wind so much, and the night wind on thatch was like a threat whispered low, “headwinds are waiting – get ready to suffer.”
The wind also foretold a change. This morning that change was evident in a warm and steady breeze. Though we are at the end of the South African winter, the temperatures suddenly turned warm – unseasonably warm! Our plans and preventative preparations for cold morning riding are out the window. We stopped just short of ninety degrees this afternoon. It’s going to be hot when we take leave of the Waterberg Mountains – hotter when we cross the Chobe in Botswana – hotter still crossing the Caprivi Neck in Namibia – and Zambia could be a smoker if the weather doesn’t shift.
Our day followed a practiced pattern for Hope Ride teams. Breakfast at sunrise was followed by a drive out into the farm (game reserve) where we spotted impala, nyala, eland, giraffe, warthogs, sable, waterbuck, blesbok, wildebeest, kudu, baboon, and ostrich. Strangely absent were the zebra that roam these 2500 acres in substantial numbers. We then organized our team in assembling bicycles, sent a shopping team into the nearest town for supplies, organized the bike and cargo trailers, mixed NBS hydration formula (thanks Breakthrough Nutrition), prepared our daily ready-bags, connected with new and old friends, and enjoyed a wonderful braai (cookout) around a roaring fire after sunset.
Bikes just want to take you someplace — it's what they do.
It’s taking me to the wonders of Africa for a mission that makes life better for kids who need clean water, love, education, and hope for life eternal!
I never would have imagined that a bike could take you so far when I first felt the thrill of forward-motion. When I started (riding as a child), I only wanted to see a bit more of the neighborhood — now I want to change the world.